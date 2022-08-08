ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerry, NY

Woman charged in alleged incident involving vehicle, machete and kids

By Evan Anstey
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9hyV_0h9arMHb00

GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a Chautauqua County woman struck someone not only with her vehicle, but a machete, as well.

This past Thursday, 64-year-old Mary Butler was charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Man indicted for stabbing, attempted murder in Elmira

Prior to this, police had responded to a residence in Gerry for a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle. They say Butler, with four minors in the vehicle, swerved at and struck the woman on the side of the roadway.

“Butler then exited the vehicle and struck the victim several times with the flat side of a machete,” police wrote.

Athens man charged with child pornography, sexual assault of a minor

According to them, she fled the scene before later being located at her home. She was then processed and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

Police said the victim was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for non-life threatening injuries. It’s not clear when Butler is scheduled to be back in court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Arrested for Disturbances

A Bradford woman was arrested on Monday for causing disturbances. According to City Police, 19 year old Faith Ann Miller was screaming and yelling near the intersection of Kennedy and Williams Streets Monday afternoon. Miller reportedly left the scene when police arrived. Later, officers were dispatched to the Best Western...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for alleged terroristic threats. According to the City of Bradford Police, 61-year-old William J. Brooks threatened to kill another man without provocation. Brooks, who was out on bail at the time for another terroristic treats case and an unconnected disorderly conduct case,...
BRADFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Inmate Accused Of Destroying TV At The Chautauqua County Jail

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man incarcerated at Chautauqua County’s Jail is accused of damaging the facility’s property. This is not the first time he has faced additional charges while in Sheriff custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that Winfred Clark, while...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Burglary in Enfield leaves 1 in custody, 1 still at large

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody and another is still on the loose after a burglary in Enfield Wednesday afternoon surprised one homeowner. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield at 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported burglary […]
NEWFIELD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gerry, NY
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Chautauqua County, NY
City
Elmira, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
wesb.com

Fugitive Arrested in Bradford Tops

A fugitive was arrested in Bradford. Around noon Sunday, City Police located 50 year old John Hallock of Bradford, who they knew to have a warrant out for his arrest, on a bicycle near Tops on Main Street. Officers lost sight of Hallock, but surveillance cameras allowed officers to track...
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown woman charged after wandering toddler was located

A Jamestown woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a two-year-old toddler was discovered wandering around unattended Monday evening. Jamestown Police says officers were on patrol in the area of West 9th and Cherry Streets around 7:45 pm when they were flagged down by two citizens who had noticed the child. The child was located about two blocks from the residence. Police later arrested 19-year-old Lynette Merced. She was transported to the city jail pending arraignment on the charge. The child was not injured and was turned over to another family member.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Duke Center Man Arrested in Bradford

A Duke Center man was arrested on warrants in Bradford on Tuesday. City of Bradford Police stopped a vehicle on Longfellow Avenue shortly after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, and found that the driver, 39-year-old Brad Lee Taylor, was allegedly driving on a suspended license, and had administrative warrants out for his arrest.
BRADFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Four Jamestown residents indicted for narcotics conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#New York State Police#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
FL Radio Group

Patient Jumps Out of Ambulance, Later Caught on Hospital Roof

Details have been released about a bizarre situation that happened last weekend at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira. According to Elmira Police, a man jumped out of the back of an ambulance that was transporting him to the hospital. The man ran into the hospital and hid from officers and hospital staff before he pulled an alarm in a stairwell. A sprinkler system was then activated, which caused water seepage on various floors below. The man was eventually taken into custody on the hospital’s rooftop and transported to another hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged after domestic incident on city's south side

A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman, and choking her during a domestic incident on the city's south side early Tuesday evening. Jamestown police say that officers responded to the call around 6 pm and learned that 33-year-old Anthony Rios-Colon had grabbed the woman by the neck, and began choking her in the presence of two young girls. Police say Rios-Colon then allegedly held the victim against a wall and pushed one of the girls. The second girl then became very upset. Officers arrested Rios-Colon, charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the city jail, pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested after Jamestown police chase, search warrant

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police arrested four people on Tuesday, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, which started in Jamestown just before noon and ended in Frewsburg. The pursuit began after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Allen Street and Willard Street, as police reportedly observed Samuel Pointer, a wanted […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged after damaging TV set at County Jail

A Jamestown man is facing a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a TV at the Chautauqua County Jail beyond repair. The County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Winfred Clark was being escorted within the facility around 9:30 am on Monday when he grabbed a wall-mounted TV, propelling it to the floor. Clark has been charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and was being held for centralized arraignment. It's the second time in less than a month that Clark has been charged following an incident at the jail; on July 10th, he was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate after he allegedly covered himself in bodily fluids and came in contact with several jail employees.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs In Overnight Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with several illegal drug compounds overnight Tuesday during a traffic stop on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Elsesser’s vehicle in the area of East Second near Cowing Streets....
JAMESTOWN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties

No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: August 1 to 7

During the week of Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, the Owego Police Department had 108 service calls, 6 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 15 traffic tickets. Christopher L. Losinger of Corning was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy