State of the Sun Devils podcast: Running the football
On the third episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jesse Morrison, Jeremy Schnell and Arizona State reporter Jake Anderson break down how ASU’s running game will look with the one-two punch of Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay and returning redshirt sophomore Daniyel Ngata. The trio...
Thamel lists ASU’s Herm Edwards among 4 on college football hot seat
Arizona State football players have noticed all the negative headlines from the past year of an NCAA investigation hovering over the program. Some will surely use it as motivational material. And there’s been a lot of it. They can add another one that specifically addresses the status of their...
Eno Benjamin headlines Arizona Cardinals players to watch vs. Bengals
GLENDALE — If you’re planning on watching Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lead the way against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, you won’t have much luck. And no, the quarterback didn’t lose his starting role. With the plan to roll out those jostling for position on...
Michael Crow: NCAA investigators yet to finish interviewing ASU football coaches
The NCAA investigation into the Arizona State Sun Devils football program has yet to finish interviewing coaches and staffers, ASU president Michael Crow told The Athletic on Tuesday. The investigation, which began in summer 2021, stems from alleged violations over the course of the 15-month dead period for in-person recruiting...
Larry Fitzgerald, Pedro Gomez in 2022 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame class
Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and late journalist Pedro Gomez are among the 2022 class members entering the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission announced Wednesday. They are joined by former Phoenix Mercury star and WNBA coach Jennifer Gillom, Northern Arizona women’s basketball player Peggy...
Zaven Collins fine-tuning his craft in Year 2 with Arizona Cardinals
Second-year pro Zaven Collins is still learning the finer details of playing inside linebacker in the NFL. One of those responsibilities is making the defensive calls for the first and second levels, regardless if he ends up being the one receiving the play-call from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph through his helmet or not.
Cardinals’ stars need to justify lack of offseason spending on defense
The Arizona Cardinals are carrying some luggage, baggage and a lot of question marks into the 2022 season. At least they will have plenty of room in the overhead bins. The upcoming season marks the first full campaign with the new team plane, a 2002 Boeing 777 that features 28 first-class seats, 48 business class seats and accommodates 288 people at capacity. New models cost $300 million. A 20-year-old plane appears to run between $10-20 million.
Arizona Cardinals sign rookie cornerback Cortez Davis
The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday signed rookie cornerback Cortez Davis and released fellow CB Nate Brooks. The signing comes after the team worked out cornerbacks Davis, John Brannon, Maurice Canady, Rodney Clemons, Sean Davis and Jameson Houston, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. Davis was an undrafted free...
Cardinals notebook: TE Stephen Anderson leaning on his versatility
GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals’ tight ends room is as stacked as it’s ever been. Zach Ertz is looking to pick up where he left after the joining the team midseason last year, Maxx Williams is back among his teammates following a promising season cut short due to injury and rookie Trey McBride certainly looks the part early on.
Kyler Murray signs extension with Bidwill in latest ‘Cardinals Flight Plan’
The latest episode of “Cardinals Flight Plan” released on Wednesday before the Arizona Cardinals’ preseason debut and profiled a few of the biggest stories in the last few weeks. The top one, of course, is quarterback Kyler Murray signing a new five-year extension worth up to $230.5...
Trio of potential Cardinals starters expected to get some run vs. Bengals
GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their final day of open training camp practices on Wednesday. Arizona kicks off preseason play Friday night against the Bengals, with the plan to get those further down on the depth chart more looks in a live-game setting. Not all potential starters...
Marco Wilson knows he’s earned nothing in Cardinals’ CB rotation
Arizona Cardinals second-year pro Marco Wilson is aware that relative success his rookie year hasn’t cemented his place as the No. 2 cornerback. It didn’t take head coach Kliff Kingsbury last week saying the “jury’s still out” on Wilson’s role for Wilson to have an urgent approach.
Cardinals notebook: RB Eno Benjamin’s confidence ‘through the roof’
GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin won’t have anyone in front of him on the depth chart when the team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals this Friday. It’s a preseason game, but it’s a start nonetheless for a player who has been hyped up by his fellow teammates and coaches throughout the offseason.
Mercury’s playoff race tightens up with loss to Lynx
PHOENIX (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling...
Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals to debut Nov. 9
The premier date for Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals is set for Wednesday, Nov. 9 on HBO and HBO Max, the Cardinals announced Tuesday. Episodes will launch each Wednesday through the end of Arizona’s season, including the playoffs, with the exception of the team’s bye in Week 13.
Little League West Regional: Arizona tops Northern California to reach title game
SAN BERNARDINO — Sidewinder Little League manager Troy Silva said, “We don’t want to ‘taco-bout’ it. We want to be about it.”. J.J. Silva had four hits, and Troy “Taco-Man” Tewers struck out 12 as Arizona defeated Northern California, 8-1, in a West Region semifinal on Wednesday night at Al Houghton Stadium.
Skylar Diggins-Smith to miss Phoenix Mercury’s last 2 games
Locked in a four-way tie record-wise and fighting for a playoff spot, the Phoenix Mercury announced Thursday another major blow to their rotation, with All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith set to miss the final two regular season games of the year due to personal reasons. Phoenix said it will sign a replacement...
Bizarre double play, replay review costs Diamondbacks in loss to Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks loaded the bases with nobody out down 6-3 in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates before one of the strangest plays of the season cost them in a 6-4 loss. The inning started with two straight singles for Daulton Varsho and Emmanuel Rivera. In the next...
ESPN’s NBA staff still mighty high on 2022-23 Phoenix Suns
If you were wondering why the Phoenix Suns have, so far, attacked the offseason with only tinkering, it might be best to remember the full context of the past two years instead of their 2021-22 flameout. Phoenix has finished the last two regular seasons with a top-two record and has...
D-backs starting pitching stays hot, Henry’s first W takes down Pirates
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ starting pitching has been on fire since the All-Star break. Entering play on Tuesday, D-backs starters were tied for fifth in ERA (3.09) and WHIP (1.12) across those two-plus weeks, per Fangraphs. Those numbers will improve after a 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh...
