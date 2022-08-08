ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Sports

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Running the football

On the third episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jesse Morrison, Jeremy Schnell and Arizona State reporter Jake Anderson break down how ASU’s running game will look with the one-two punch of Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay and returning redshirt sophomore Daniyel Ngata. The trio...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State Sun Devils#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Tempe#Qb
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ stars need to justify lack of offseason spending on defense

The Arizona Cardinals are carrying some luggage, baggage and a lot of question marks into the 2022 season. At least they will have plenty of room in the overhead bins. The upcoming season marks the first full campaign with the new team plane, a 2002 Boeing 777 that features 28 first-class seats, 48 business class seats and accommodates 288 people at capacity. New models cost $300 million. A 20-year-old plane appears to run between $10-20 million.
GLENDALE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals sign rookie cornerback Cortez Davis

The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday signed rookie cornerback Cortez Davis and released fellow CB Nate Brooks. The signing comes after the team worked out cornerbacks Davis, John Brannon, Maurice Canady, Rodney Clemons, Sean Davis and Jameson Houston, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. Davis was an undrafted free...
GLENDALE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Mercury’s playoff race tightens up with loss to Lynx

PHOENIX (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling...
PHOENIX, AZ
lafocusnewspaper.com

Little League West Regional: Arizona tops Northern California to reach title game

SAN BERNARDINO — Sidewinder Little League manager Troy Silva said, “We don’t want to ‘taco-bout’ it. We want to be about it.”. J.J. Silva had four hits, and Troy “Taco-Man” Tewers struck out 12 as Arizona defeated Northern California, 8-1, in a West Region semifinal on Wednesday night at Al Houghton Stadium.
PEORIA, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy