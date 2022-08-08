Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
numberfire.com
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting ninth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
numberfire.com
Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Wilmer Flores starting at second base. Flores will bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. numberFire's models project Flores...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal on White Sox's bench again Tuesday in Game 1
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Grandal is out of the order for a second straight contest, but he will probably be back behind the plate for Game 2 on Tuesday. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit ninth in the afternoon matchup.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Oneil Cruz sitting for Pirates on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tucupita Marcano starting in center field. Marcano will bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Emmanuel Rivera batting sixth in Arizona's Wednesday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rivera will take over the hot corner after Josh Rojas was rested versus Pittsburgh's right-hander Mitch Keller. numberFire's models project Rivera to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Dodger starting Chris Taylor in left field on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will operate in left field after Joey Gallo was rested versus Twins' right-hander Sonny Gray. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Minnestoa's Luis Arraez leading off on Wednesday night
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will man first base after Jose Miranda was shifted to third and Gio Urshela was given the night off on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Pepiot, our models project Arraez to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Willi Castro sitting for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Victor Reyes starting in right field. Reyes will bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Viloria will catch for right-hander Glenn Otto on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 8.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater leading off for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Joc Pederson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yan Gomes catching for left-hander Justin Steele. Gomes will bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8...
Comments / 0