Chicago, IL

Police seek to identify Red Line homicide suspects

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CTA Red Line homicide suspects captured on camera 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are seeking help to identify two suspects in a homicide that took place Saturday on the CTA Red Line.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. at the 79th Street station, police said.

Chicago police are seeking help to identify two suspects in a homicide that took place Saturday on the CTA Red Line. Chicago Police Department

Police said a 29-year-old man was on the train car when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.

Chicago police released surveillance footage and images of the two suspects. In the video, police said after a brief conversation with the victim, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, shot and killed the victim.

Chicago police search for suspects in CTA Red Line shooting 01:03

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to CPDTIP.com .

Comments / 49

Kny@#$
1d ago

I’m sure their parents will show their graduation photos and say they were good boys who were on the honor roll who did du nuffin

Reply
9
Crystal Lusby
2d ago

Catch them and punished them to the fullest extent of the law

Reply(9)
35
Da man 51
2d ago

these savages will be caught wearing the same clothes 57 wounded and 7 dead last weekend

Reply
9
 

Comments / 0

