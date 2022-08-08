ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

2023 Elite Running back Cedric Baxter Jr. sets commitment date

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Around the recruiting bend, we go, as some of the top prospects in the 2023 class continue finalizing their plans in announcing the next step in their football future, and the college of their choosing. Recently, top 2023 running back and Florida native Cedric Baxter Jr. announced his commitment date, which will take place on Wednesday, August 10th, with his final school list consisting of Florida, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Cedric Baxter Jr. has been on quite the recruiting path receiving over 50 offers while taking three unofficial visits to Miami, 4 trips to Florida, a June 10th official visit to Texas, and two unofficial visits to Texas A&M. According to recruiting sites 247Sports and On3 , Baxter Jr. is a favorite to land with the Texas Longhorns.

In a scouting report written by On3 , his skills on the gridiron were analyzed, describing how they might translate to the collegiate level:

Big-framed runner with home run ability. Went from a versatile athlete to a bell cow back in his junior season. Has the largest frame of top running backs in the 2023 cycle, checking in at over 6-foot-1 and around 205 pounds prior to his senior season. Gets downhill quickly. Shows the ability to make cuts at full speed in tight quarters. Efficient in his cuts with little wasted movement. Has the stride and on-field play speed to pull away once in the open field. Received a heavy workload as a junior. Capable of running with power and has shown signs of a dangerous stiff arm. Productive in Florida’s top classification as a junior, rushing for 1,651 yards and 22 touchdowns. Draws on his background as a wide receiver as a pass catcher out of the backfield. A natural pass catcher with quickness in his routes. Among the better pass-catching running backs in the 2023 cycle.

The good news? The Aggies are still in contention for one of the best running back prospects to come out of the high school ranks in the last decade, adding that one of Baxter Jr.’s last visits was to College Station, Texas on June 24th. Either way, we’ll all be on our toes on August 10th as he makes one of the most important decisions of his young career.

