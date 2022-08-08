ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

The Steve Miller Band coming to Little Rock’s Robinson Performance Hall

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1TjG_0h9aoo7q00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller and his band will be bringing a night of his legendary hits to Little Rock.

The Steve Miller Band will be playing at the Robinson Performance Hall on Friday September 16.

Cody Johnson adds December Simmons Bank Arena stop to 2022 tour

This concert comes in the midst of a very busy 2022 at the Robinson Center who also hosted a concert from Bob Dylan earlier in the year.

Other upcoming events at the venue include Blue Man Group, comedian Jo Koy and The Prophecy Show’s tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday August 12 and start at $49.95. To buy tickets, visit Ticketmaster .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

LITTLE ROCK, AR
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Simmons Bank Arena#Blue Man Group#Ticketmaster#Nexstar Media Inc
