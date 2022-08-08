Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
23 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jabriel Washington
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama takes the field just 23 days from now, so let's take a look at former Tide defensive back Jabriel Washington.
WATCH: Nick Saban Leads Million Dollar Band
Nick Saban certainly always finds time to ensure his team is having fun. This week, following an intense Crimson Tide practice, the coach welcomed the legendary Million Dollar Band into the facility for what has become a yearly tradition at this point, leading the team in singing the university's fight song, "Yea Alabama."
BREAKING: Alabama Wideout JoJo Earle Suffers Broken Foot
Nick Saban spoke with the media following practice on Wednesday, and revealed that sophomore wide receiver JoJo Earle suffered a Jones fracture this week. As of now the timetable for his return is not fully known, but the receiver is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Earle joined the...
25 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Derrick Lassic
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 25 days until kickoff, let's take a look at the career of former Bama running back Derrick Lassic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Alabama Wideout Arrested, Charged with Criminal Mischief
Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall found himself the topic of several controversies in his time with Alabama, and despite transferring to the University of Texas this past offseason for seemingly a fresh start, it would appear as if trouble simply follows the young wideout. According to records from...
Former Alabama Gymnastics Coach Named Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions For Tuscaloosa Based Company
In May, Alabama gymnastics legend Dana Duckworth decided to step down from her role in the program as head coach. Duckworth was involved with Crimson Tide gymnastics as a competitor, volunteer, assistant coach and even head coach but decided after 27 years it was time to move into something different.
Nick’s Kids Dedicates Organization’s 19th Habitat for Humanity Championship House
Terry Saban bent the rules for a good cause and dedicated the 19th "Championship" house her nonprofit organization has built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in Tuscaloosa. Kanika Cotton and her two children were the guests of honor at a ceremony Thursday morning at their new Habitat home on...
PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022
Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Church is hosting a FREE “Back to School Bash” to help support students and families headed into the new school year. The church is located at 600 24th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. At College Hill, they want the youth to be "Change...
Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item
There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
City of Tuscaloosa Asks Residents for Feedback on Local Lakes
According to a recent press release, the city of Tuscaloosa is holding a "come-and-go" feedback session to hear public concerns and new ideas for Lake Nicol and Harris Lake as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. The town hall-style meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22 from 3 p.m. to...
Lace Up to Support Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Caring Days Annual Walk
Be sure to lace up and support the Caring Days Annual “Walk to Remember” in August. The Walk provides funding for services at Caring Days and provides funding for programs such as Project Lifesaver and caregiver support groups. “Alzheimer’s ranks in the top 10 leading causes of death,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa
At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
Northport, Alabama Citizen of the Year Awards Coming in October
The Northport Citizen of the Year, Inc. announced the 45th Annual Northport Citizen of the Year Luncheon. According to the events Facebook Page they are thanking everyone for their “consideration over the last two years as we have postponed the event twice due to concerns over COVID-19.”. The event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events
In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport Is Back
We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. The restaurant closed down for...
Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald’s Now Serving McFlurries
Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0