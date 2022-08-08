ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

23 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jabriel Washington

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama takes the field just 23 days from now, so let's take a look at former Tide defensive back Jabriel Washington.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

WATCH: Nick Saban Leads Million Dollar Band

Nick Saban certainly always finds time to ensure his team is having fun. This week, following an intense Crimson Tide practice, the coach welcomed the legendary Million Dollar Band into the facility for what has become a yearly tradition at this point, leading the team in singing the university's fight song, "Yea Alabama."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

25 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Derrick Lassic

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 25 days until kickoff, let's take a look at the career of former Bama running back Derrick Lassic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022

Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item

There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Nick's Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa

At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events

In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport Is Back

We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. The restaurant closed down for...
NORTHPORT, AL
95.3 The Bear

Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald's Now Serving McFlurries

Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

