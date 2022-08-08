ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US

An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Ditching Vaccine Requirement for Some Homeports in the U.S.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are eliminating the vaccine requirement for cruises from certain homeports in the U.S. and Europe starting next month. Beginning September 5, 2022, all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, can take a cruise on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise ships from a few homeports. Unvaccinated travelers can cruise from the following homeports as long as they meet any testing requirements:
Parade

Before Booking Those Travel Plans, Let's Discuss: How Much Does a Passport Cost?

Blow the dust off the old suitcase because people are traveling again! According to research by the Mastercard Economic Institute, both business and leisure flights are now surpassing what they were in 2019, pre-pandemic, with global leisure flights up by 25 percent as of April alone. But before researching how much that international flight is going to cost, you need to make sure your passport hasn't expired since the last time you traveled. And if it has, you need to know: How much does a passport cost?
The Independent

Disabled woman ‘humiliated’ as pilot tells passengers wheelchair is reason for delay

A Jet2 customer has accused the airline of leaving her “humiliated” after a pilot repeatedly stated that her wheelchair was the cause of a flight delay.Geraldine Freeman, was traveling from Bristol to the Canary island of Tenerife in July when the incident took place.Ms Freeman, who is based in Swindon, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she was treated in a "very undignified way," during a journey that was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating”.She alleges that a cabin crew member said “in the event of an emergency, they wouldn’t be coming back for me”, making her feel as though her life “isn’t...
Daily Mail

What airport worker shortage? More than 57,000 people have applied for 1,500 open air traffic controller jobs with union boss slamming FAA for not hiring fast enough and contributing to flight delays and cancelations

Despite blaming delayed and canceled flights on staffing issues, the Federal Aviation Administration says it has received 57,956 applications for this year's 1,500 open air traffic controller positions. The head of the ATC union has slammed the FAA for not hiring fast enough and said there are now thousands fewer...
The Independent

Direct UK-China flights to resume after 20 month ban

Direct flights between the UK and China are set to resume following an agreement between the two governments.The CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) and the UK Department for Transport said flights would resume from 11 August.Update on direct flights between the UK and China pic.twitter.com/OjVWiRiEtu— UK in China 🇬🇧 (@ukinchina) August 10, 2022The departures will be the first scheduled commercial links between the two countries in 20 months, after the Chinese government suspended flights following the emergence of a new Covid strain in late 2020.The British Embassy in Beijing posted a statement to social media saying: “The UK Department...
Reuters

Bank holiday blues hit UK economy, but by less than feared

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by less than feared in June, when a an extra bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee had been expected to exert a big drag, although output for the second quarter as a whole still contracted.
