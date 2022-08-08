Read full article on original website
Narcity
Canada-US Border Rules — Here's Everything You Should Know As Restrictions Change Again
Get ready, travellers! Travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border are changing once again and the rules recently changed on the Canadian side for air passengers. Effective Tuesday, July 19, travellers entering or returning to Canada via air may be randomly selected for mandatory COVID-19 testing. At four major airports —...
Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US
An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
cntraveler.com
The Worst Airports in the World for Flight Delays and Cancellations, According to New Data
Bleary-eyed after midnight, I reloaded the United Airlines app for the umpteenth time, desperately hoping my 8 p.m. flight to London Heathrow, now scheduled for 1:30 a.m., would finally start boarding. Instead, I received a text at 12:39 a.m.: my flight had been canceled. Perhaps it shouldn’t have come as...
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
I flew on Air Canada in economy from London to Montreal and while the Boeing 787 was comfortable, the food was a real disappointment
It was my first time flying Air Canada, and while I did find the seat comfortable and spacious, one meal reminded me of baby food.
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Ditching Vaccine Requirement for Some Homeports in the U.S.
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are eliminating the vaccine requirement for cruises from certain homeports in the U.S. and Europe starting next month. Beginning September 5, 2022, all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, can take a cruise on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise ships from a few homeports. Unvaccinated travelers can cruise from the following homeports as long as they meet any testing requirements:
Before Booking Those Travel Plans, Let's Discuss: How Much Does a Passport Cost?
Blow the dust off the old suitcase because people are traveling again! According to research by the Mastercard Economic Institute, both business and leisure flights are now surpassing what they were in 2019, pre-pandemic, with global leisure flights up by 25 percent as of April alone. But before researching how much that international flight is going to cost, you need to make sure your passport hasn't expired since the last time you traveled. And if it has, you need to know: How much does a passport cost?
Disabled woman ‘humiliated’ as pilot tells passengers wheelchair is reason for delay
A Jet2 customer has accused the airline of leaving her “humiliated” after a pilot repeatedly stated that her wheelchair was the cause of a flight delay.Geraldine Freeman, was traveling from Bristol to the Canary island of Tenerife in July when the incident took place.Ms Freeman, who is based in Swindon, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she was treated in a "very undignified way," during a journey that was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating”.She alleges that a cabin crew member said “in the event of an emergency, they wouldn’t be coming back for me”, making her feel as though her life “isn’t...
UK's Yorkshire Water to introduce hosepipe ban from August 26
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Yorkshire Water announced on Friday that it would bring in a hosepipe ban from Aug. 26, saying parts of northern English region had seen the lowest rainfall since records began more than 130 years ago.
What airport worker shortage? More than 57,000 people have applied for 1,500 open air traffic controller jobs with union boss slamming FAA for not hiring fast enough and contributing to flight delays and cancelations
Despite blaming delayed and canceled flights on staffing issues, the Federal Aviation Administration says it has received 57,956 applications for this year's 1,500 open air traffic controller positions. The head of the ATC union has slammed the FAA for not hiring fast enough and said there are now thousands fewer...
Direct UK-China flights to resume after 20 month ban
Direct flights between the UK and China are set to resume following an agreement between the two governments.The CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) and the UK Department for Transport said flights would resume from 11 August.Update on direct flights between the UK and China pic.twitter.com/OjVWiRiEtu— UK in China 🇬🇧 (@ukinchina) August 10, 2022The departures will be the first scheduled commercial links between the two countries in 20 months, after the Chinese government suspended flights following the emergence of a new Covid strain in late 2020.The British Embassy in Beijing posted a statement to social media saying: “The UK Department...
Mazda seeks to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies after COVID lockdowns
TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) said on Friday it would ask its parts suppliers to increase stockpiles in Japan and produce components outside China after COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai destabilised supply and hampered production.
Narcity
The Top 25 Hotels In Canada Were Announced By Tripadvisor & 2 Ontario Spots Made The List
Have you ever wondered what fellow travellers think are the absolute best hotels to visit in Canada? Trip Advisor released its list of the top 25 hotels in Canada and two Ontario stays not only made the list but they are in the top five. The Travellers' Choice award winners...
Japan's Hino Motors, Toyota accused of misconduct in U.S. lawsuit
TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese vehicle maker Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T) and its parent, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), have been accused of historical misconduct in a class action lawsuit brought in the United States, Hino said on Friday.
Weather tracker: deadly floods in South Korea and drought in China
Extreme flooding in South Korea this week submerged streets, cars and buildings, as torrential downpours brought more than a month’s worth of rainfall in the space of a few days. Between Monday and Wednesday a cumulative total of 525mm – a little over 20 inches – was recorded in Seoul.
Bank holiday blues hit UK economy, but by less than feared
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by less than feared in June, when a an extra bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee had been expected to exert a big drag, although output for the second quarter as a whole still contracted.
