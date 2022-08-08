UFC fighter Jared Gordon recently re-uploaded footage that shows him subduing a baseball bat-wielding man who seemingly attacked him and his family in 2019. It seems like not a day goes by without a mixed martial artist or combat sports practitioner subduing a criminal. Whilst UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has made a habit of it, stopping multiple thefts in his home state, another recent instance saw a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt take down and restrain a homeless man accused of sucker-punching multiple people on the streets of New York.

