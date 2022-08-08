Read full article on original website
Watch: MMA Fighter DQ’d After Ignoring Referee Warning
An amateur MMA fighter was disqualified from a recent MMA bout in Pennsylvania after appearing to disregard a warning from the referee. Competing at Maverick MMA 20, Josh Ugalde and Omerao Kellom were scheduled to meet for the promotion’s vacant amateur lightweight title in Harmony, PA. Following a competitive...
Watch: MMA Fighter Learns Hard Lesson About Dropping Hands
Alessandro Macedo got into early trouble against Alexandre Gonçalves at Upper Sport Combat 5 but ended up turning the tide in a big way. Macedo and Gonçalves squared off on the main card of Upper Sport Combat 5 on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, BR. The two middleweights were looking to get back on track after going winless in their last fights.
Watch: Video Of UFC Fighter Stopping “Batman” Resurfaces
UFC fighter Jared Gordon recently re-uploaded footage that shows him subduing a baseball bat-wielding man who seemingly attacked him and his family in 2019. It seems like not a day goes by without a mixed martial artist or combat sports practitioner subduing a criminal. Whilst UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has made a habit of it, stopping multiple thefts in his home state, another recent instance saw a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt take down and restrain a homeless man accused of sucker-punching multiple people on the streets of New York.
Jeff Monson Announces Retirement Fight After Loss To Neo-Nazi
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Jeff Monson has announced his upcoming retirement having fallen to defeat against a Russian Neo-Nazi in his most recent outing. Across a career spanning 25 years and over 100 professional combat sports fights, Monson has thrown hands with names like Daniel Cormier, Fedor Emelianenko, Tim Sylvia, Chuck Liddell, and Aleksei Oleinik.
“Arm Boxing” Introduced As Russia’s Latest Combat Sports Offering
Combat sports promotion Arena recently introduced a new event that fits right in with the other wild and outlandish fight sport offerings that have come out of Russia in the last few years. A cursory look through Arena’s social media shows that the Russian organization does put on standard MMA...
