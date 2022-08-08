ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pasadena City Council Placed Rent Control on Ballot

At Pasadena’s City Council meeting August 8, the rent control charter amendment was officially placed on the ballot for November 8th. The Pasadena City Council meeting on August 8 was held solely by electronic means. Over 30 tenants and homeowner allies spoke passionately about the need for tenant protections during public comment. After discussion, the council placed the charter amendment on the November 8, 2022 ballot.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Alan Ehrlich Is Running for South Pasadena City Treasurer

Alan Ehrlich has entered the race to become the next South Pasadena City Treasurer. I’m excited to bring my twenty years of successful business and financial management experience to this role and the city. I love South Pasadena and I want to be the people’s watchdog. Ehrlich praises...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit

The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
SANTA MONICA, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Lomita Revises Its Housing Element

On Dec. 21, 2021, the Lomita City Council adopted the housing element for the next eight-year planning period (2021-2029). On Jan. 11, 2022, the adopted housing element was submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development or HCD for a mandatory 60-day review. On March 11, 2022, the city received a letter from HCD with comments and has since revised the housing element.
LOMITA, CA
kcrw.com

Echo Park Trash Club gets rid of litter on streets, mistrust at homeless camps

Last weekend, the fencing around Echo Park Lake was taken down, and a sign was erected that said, “Welcome to People’s Park LA.” The city originally installed the fence more than a year ago when it was “renovating” the park — after sweeping out unhoused residents there, promising to find them longer-term housing. (That promise has gone largely unfulfilled.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood City Clerk’s office appears compromised

With Inglewood elections months away potential candidates are running into continuous conflicts with either obtaining or returning nomination forms to qualify for the November ballot. Inglewood City Clerk Aisha Thompson was the current city council’s preferred candidate who was allowed to use city resources to promote herself to residents when...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments

A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

City vows to not enforce mask rules

PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID hospitalization number again falls in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued declining Wednesday, one day ahead of an anticipated update of federal numbers that could move the county out of the “high” virus activity category. According to state figures, there were 1,105 COVID-positive...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop

ANAHEIM, Calif. — ADisneyland establishment closed on July 29 because of a major food safety violation: a rodent infestation. The affected location was a retail shop, not a restaurant, the Orange County Register reported. Inspectors found rodent droppings at the shop, identified only as Disneyland Guide 2, in a...
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Obtains Injunctions Against Landlords in Section 8 Voucher Discrimination Lawsuit

Judgment requires landlords to accept voucher, pay $20,000 in restitution. The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office has obtained a stipulated judgment and injunctions against three local landlords in a lawsuit where the City alleged the landlords refused to allow a low-income tenant the right to use her Section 8 Housing Choice voucher. The voucher represented rental assistance offered to help the tenant, Liliana Dasic, stay in the home she had been in for 25 years.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cgu.edu

Masks & More: Updated Covid-19 Guidelines for the Fall

CGU’s COVID-19 committee issued new campus guidelines this week as the university gets ready for the start of the 2022-23 academic year later this month. Faculty and staff received the committee’s message; a similar message was sent to students by the Office of the Dean of Students. While...
CLAREMONT, CA

