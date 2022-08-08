Read full article on original website
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
Part of Petersburg Road closed at Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County
A portion of Petersburg Road off of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says Petersburg Road will be closed from Highway 41 to Greendale Drive. Transportation officials say the road is being closed to all traffic except for emergency...
Several Homes Damaged or Destroyed by Explosion on N. Weinbach in Evansville
According to our media partner Eyewitness News, 3 victims are dead following this explosion. We'll keep you posted as we hear more, you can see the press conference from 5:00 PM here. *Original article*. It has been reported by various media outlets that a house in the 1000 block of...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction
Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Crews on called to a situation on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. Crews on called to a situation on Hwy 66 in...
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser. After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department. Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.
Gas prices begin to fall below $3 in Henderson
(WEHT) - According to AAA, the national average gas price was $4.01 on Wednesday. But some drivers in Henderson saw prices far below that.
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in Evansville. They say it happened on Jefferson Avenue between Garvin and Linwood. Another breaking news situation in Evansville. Dispatch says crews are on scene of a second alarm house fire. It’s the same house that was on fire last night. More...
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners announce new Burdette Park Director
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have announced new leadership at Burdette Park. Officials say Zach Wathen has been named Director and Colton Meyer Assistant Director. Wathen was previously the Assistant Director in 2017. Meyer is a Reitz and University of Southern Indiana graduate and has held various...
City of Owensboro recognized as Bluegrass Music Capital of the World
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro announced Wednesday the city will be crowned the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World. The museum had formed a task force to bring the title to the annual host of ROMP Fest, which is held in Owensboro.
Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Our crew is on scene of a situation on Highway 66 in Warrick County. That’s near Lincoln Avenue. Today’s a big day for several Tri-State schools, including the EVSC. More students are hopping on the bus for the first day back to school. Back to school...
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
Man killed after being hit by a car in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Madisonville Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed while crossing a road Tuesday night. The police department says Jon Harrell was crossing the street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Country Mart gas station. The driver of the car told officers she hit a person […]
