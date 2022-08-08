Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
wpln.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
mtsunews.com
In the News: Tennessee politics, ginseng, potatoes, hot weather, college football and more
MTSU faculty and staff recently provided the media with their perspectives on various issues, including Tennessee politics, extreme heat, the printing industry, college football conference realignment, the Jan. 6 insurrection and ginseng, among other topics. Dr. Ralph Williams Jr., an associate professor of management; Dr. Dan Morrell, a professor of...
Voters face 'Right to Work' addition to Tennessee constitution
On the November ballot, voters will see the push for changes in the Tennessee constitution. There's a push asking voters to "Vote Yes" on Amendment 1.
Report: Tenn. ranks in bottom half of the country for child well-being
A new look at how children are doing here in Tennessee. The latest well-being report ranks Tennessee 36th in the country.
bbbtv12.com
UCOR named a ‘Top Workplace’ in East Tennessee
Oak Ridge, TN, August 8, 2022 – United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) has been named one of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s “Top Workplaces” in East Tennessee for 2022. The Top Workplace award is the result of a confidential, third-party survey of UCOR’s 2,000-member workforce by the Knoxville News Sentinel and Energage.
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee residents paying less than neighboring states for electricity even with higher fuel costs
(The Center Square) — While energy and fuel prices have risen over the past year, the prices in Tennessee have been comparatively low. While Tennessee is 22nd in energy consumption per capita, based on the latest numbers from 2020, the state ranked 41st in electricity prices and 35th in the cost of natural gas.
WATE
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
Kingsport Times-News
COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee
The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
WREG
Live At 9: Organizations Work to Help Rising Number of Homeless in Tennessee
More than 2 years into the COVID pandemic and the number of Americans who are either unhoused or at-risk of becoming so have exploded. And Memphis is at the epicenter of the problem with the third highest number of evictions. But as nonprofits work feverishly to reduce homelessness, Tennessee lawmakers have passed laws that some say hurt more than help.
3 Tennessee Cities Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and three in Tennessee made the cut.
WATE
Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
Mabry-Hazen House hosts guided tours to commemorate Emancipation Day in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 8, 1863, a group of enslaved African Americans in Greeneville, Tennessee, became free from their enslaver, Andrew Johnson, who later became the seventeenth president of the United States. August 8 is known as Emancipation Day in Tennessee. Since the first celebration in 1871, many...
TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap
Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
chattanoogacw.com
TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
newstalk941.com
Today In The Upper Cumberland: Summit For Soldiers
Steve Redenbaugh discusses Summit For Soliders and its mission to help veterans. What began as a personal journey is now helping veterans across the state of Tennessee deal with the after effects of serving in the military. Steve Redenbaugh is part of Summit For Soldiers. Today In The Upper Cumberland...
Businesses and Some Families Are Not Benefiting from Tennessee's Food Tax Holiday
Coming out of a pandemic, local eateries -whether brick and mortar or food trucks- are still facing many challenges to stay in business. The passing of the "food tax holiday" for the month of August has been a winner for many traditional families in the volunteer state. The majority of people still eat at least one meal at home if not more. Sadly, restaurants and others in the food service industry aren't saving money as they already purchase items without food sales tax, and add sales tax when they sell the prepared food to their customers. The tax is still there for customers as prepared food during the month of August, while grocers aren't charging the tax.
indherald.com
Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid
Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
