Tennessee State

radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
bbbtv12.com

UCOR named a ‘Top Workplace’ in East Tennessee

Oak Ridge, TN, August 8, 2022 – United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) has been named one of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s “Top Workplaces” in East Tennessee for 2022. The Top Workplace award is the result of a confidential, third-party survey of UCOR’s 2,000-member workforce by the Knoxville News Sentinel and Energage.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee

The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Live At 9: Organizations Work to Help Rising Number of Homeless in Tennessee

More than 2 years into the COVID pandemic and the number of Americans who are either unhoused or at-risk of becoming so have exploded. And Memphis is at the epicenter of the problem with the third highest number of evictions. But as nonprofits work feverishly to reduce homelessness, Tennessee lawmakers have passed laws that some say hurt more than help.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
newstalk941.com

Today In The Upper Cumberland: Summit For Soldiers

Steve Redenbaugh discusses Summit For Soliders and its mission to help veterans. What began as a personal journey is now helping veterans across the state of Tennessee deal with the after effects of serving in the military. Steve Redenbaugh is part of Summit For Soldiers. Today In The Upper Cumberland...
TENNESSEE STATE
John M. Dabbs

Businesses and Some Families Are Not Benefiting from Tennessee's Food Tax Holiday

Coming out of a pandemic, local eateries -whether brick and mortar or food trucks- are still facing many challenges to stay in business. The passing of the "food tax holiday" for the month of August has been a winner for many traditional families in the volunteer state. The majority of people still eat at least one meal at home if not more. Sadly, restaurants and others in the food service industry aren't saving money as they already purchase items without food sales tax, and add sales tax when they sell the prepared food to their customers. The tax is still there for customers as prepared food during the month of August, while grocers aren't charging the tax.
TENNESSEE STATE
indherald.com

Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid

Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN

