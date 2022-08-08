ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Gov. Whitmer, 50, said she tested negative Monday afternoon, but then tested positive Monday evening. She had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she will be working...
MICHIGAN STATE
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A for sale sign went up recently in front of the house that Lauren Rodriguez called her dream home. Even though she only moved in two years ago, her plan now is to sell it so that she and her family can not only leave the Austin area, but the country entirely.
TEXAS STATE
Abbott, O’Rourke may meet in Nexstar-hosted Texas governor debate

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group which is the parent company of KXAN. Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to three town-hall style debates.
TEXAS STATE
Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
BELL COUNTY, TX
29-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Charges in I-35 Pursuit

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At around 12:57 p.m., A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic for a speeding violation on I-35. As the Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and began to evade the State Trooper.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX

