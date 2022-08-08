Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Gov. Whitmer, 50, said she tested negative Monday afternoon, but then tested positive Monday evening. She had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she will be working...
fox44news.com
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A for sale sign went up recently in front of the house that Lauren Rodriguez called her dream home. Even though she only moved in two years ago, her plan now is to sell it so that she and her family can not only leave the Austin area, but the country entirely.
fox44news.com
Abbott, O’Rourke may meet in Nexstar-hosted Texas governor debate
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group which is the parent company of KXAN. Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to three town-hall style debates.
fox44news.com
Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Texas DPS to provide over 30 officers to Uvalde school district for added security
UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is getting an added boost in security from the state after 21 people were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May. Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety will provide over 30 law...
fox44news.com
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may still be summer, but it’s never a bad thing to prepare early for the winter. Every year for more than 200 years, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast for people to plan ahead and this year they are releasing their predictions a little early.
fox44news.com
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Low rain/storm chances and near normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week across North and Central Texas. Rain chances will taper off through the weekend and the triple digit heat will return by Sunday and early next week.
fox44news.com
29-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Charges in I-35 Pursuit
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At around 12:57 p.m., A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic for a speeding violation on I-35. As the Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and began to evade the State Trooper.
Comments / 0