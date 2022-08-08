ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

NBC Washington

Virginia Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Teen's Death

The owner of a Virginia construction company that specializes in luxury homes pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while working for his company in 2019. Thomas Digges, of Digges Development Corporation, operated the Fairfax County job site where a trench...
MCLEAN, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Man charged in connection with stabbing in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred on state Route 355 Monday afternoon. Dan Lane, a Gaithersburg police spokesman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that police had charged Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg, with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
mocoshow.com

Man Steals Over $1,000 Worth of Steaks From Dawson’s Market; $500 Reward Offered For Information Leading to His Arrest

On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway

BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
WRAL

Law shields 9-year-old boy from charges in teen's death

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Woman shot to death, man hurt in Prince George’s County

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that it was investigating a shooting that took place Monday night. A woman died, and a man was hurt as a result. PGPD said officers were in the 12500 block of Woodstock Dr. E. around 10:15 p.m. When they go […]
Wbaltv.com

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
BALTIMORE, MD

