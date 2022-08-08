On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.

