Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Suspect Charged With Murder, Victim ID'd Following Fatal Lexington Park Shooting: Sheriff
A man from Prince George's County with a checkered criminal history is facing multiple murder, assault, and weapons charges following the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in St. Mary's County, investigators announced. Forestville resident Malcolm Carl Young, 46, was apprehended within minutes by members of the St. Mary's County...
Bay Net
Lusby Man Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Second-Degree Rape Of Step-Daughter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced today that Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, has been sentenced to 14 years of active incarceration following his conviction for second degree rape. . The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County...
37-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed in Upper Marlboro Monday Night
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro that claimed...
NBC Washington
Virginia Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Teen's Death
The owner of a Virginia construction company that specializes in luxury homes pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while working for his company in 2019. Thomas Digges, of Digges Development Corporation, operated the Fairfax County job site where a trench...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man charged in connection with stabbing in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred on state Route 355 Monday afternoon. Dan Lane, a Gaithersburg police spokesman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that police had charged Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg, with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Suspect At Large After Fatally Shooting Woman In Upper Marlboro: Police
Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that left one woman dead in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. A man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive E around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, according to Prince George's County police. Both victims...
WJLA
'Targeted shooting': 52-year-old woman shot, killed in SE DC; suspect found dead: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman died after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast at approximately 8:15 a.m. That's where they found 52-year-old Leslie Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., dead from gunshot wounds.
Woman charged with shooting husband accused of assaulting children faces judge
Shanteari Weems, 50, went before a judge for a felony status conference, and a trial date has been set for December 6, WJLA reports.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
Montgomery County Police Investigating Jewelry Store Smash and Grab Robbery
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry...
WJLA
Daycare owner appears in DC court, charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Baltimore County woman charged with assault with attempt to kill appeared in a Washington, D.C. courtroom Tuesday morning after reportedly admitting to shooting her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems went before a judge for a felony status conference at 9:30 a.m.,...
Upper Marlboro man sentenced to 50 years for fiancé's murder
An Upper Marlboro man will spend 50-years behind bars for the September 2021 murder of his fiancé outside their home on Cecily Court.
mocoshow.com
Man Steals Over $1,000 Worth of Steaks From Dawson’s Market; $500 Reward Offered For Information Leading to His Arrest
On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.
DC Gang Member Admits To Kidnapping Conspiracy That Led To Death Of 19-Year-Old
A 23-year-old D.C. resident and street gang member pleaded guilty to a first degree murder charge, officials said. In 2019, Jordan Moreno, "Joker", and two other members of the "Tiny Locos Surenos" group in the 18th Street gang, kidnapped a woman who they believed was associating with another gang, MS-13, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway
BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
foxbaltimore.com
Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
WRAL
Law shields 9-year-old boy from charges in teen's death
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.
Woman shot to death, man hurt in Prince George’s County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that it was investigating a shooting that took place Monday night. A woman died, and a man was hurt as a result. PGPD said officers were in the 12500 block of Woodstock Dr. E. around 10:15 p.m. When they go […]
Wbaltv.com
Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder
The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
