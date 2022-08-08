Read full article on original website
Massachusetts motorcyclists shocked at Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on seven counts of manslaughter in a crash that killed seven people more than three years ago on a New Hampshire road.
American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities
A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile.
Did you know you have to be 21 to buy whipped cream cans in NYS?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You have to show ID to buy alcohol, cigarettes, and even a can of whipped cream in New York State. If you’ve bought the tasty addition to pie or ice cream since last fall in New York, you may have seen signs telling you you’ll have to hand over more than […]
Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Grace Jorgensen Westney’s dedication to women’s health
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anyone who worked with Dr. Grace Jorgensen Westney says she was a woman truly deserving of her name. “She was a spectacular woman. She just portrayed grace and dignity all the time,” says Patti-Jo Ferraro, a per-diem nurse at Bellevue Women’s Hospital. Born in 1928 to her mother, Nurse Mary […]
New law changes “inmate” to “incarcerated individual”
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A package of new legislation has been signed by Governor Hochul. One of the laws is changing the word inmate to incarcerated individual in New York State law. Some New York State lawmakers have said the word is outdated and dehumanizing. “The term inmate is a derogatory term that follows a lot […]
Push for HALT repeal after violence in correction facilities
- With a rise in violence in correctional facilities, advocates and Republican lawmakers call to repeal the HALT Act. The bill was implemented in April and restricts the use of solitary confinement to 15 days in correctional facilities.
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
DEC: Huge wildfire burning in Pharaoh Lake Wilderness
A wildfire has burnt through five-to-six acres of land just east of Pharaoh Lake in North Hudson, according to the DEC.
Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold, snow-filled winter
There's nothing quite like it to disrupt the recent heat wave across the Capital Region– the Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast for 2022-2023, and it is not looking good.
State bans off-duty police officers from carrying guns at New York State Fair
Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry their weapons while attending the New York State Fair, police departments were notified Tuesday in an email obtained by our sister station
Albany man pleads guilty to COVID-19 insurance fraud
An Albany man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kahleke Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
Ezra Miller cited for felony burglary in Vermont
State police in Shaftsbury, Vermont report the arrest of Ezra Miller, 29, of Stamford, Vermont for burglary.
Woman accused of driving stolen car
The New York State Police (NYSP) have arrested Donna Bachorek, 76, of Jaffery, NH. They said she was found driving a car stolen from Michigan.
Tractor trailer fire closes lane on Thruway northbound
The righthand lane of the Thruway Northbound has been closed after a tractor-trailer burst into flames Wednesday morning, according to the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT).
Ballston man accused of beating 1-year-old child
A Ballston man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a one-year-old child.
Flagger hit by car in Pittstown, hospitalized
While directing traffic around the scene, a fire police member was hit by a car, officials said.
Brunswick man arrested on burglary, assault charges
A Brunswick man has been arrested after an alleged assault in Pittstown. New York State Police said Loren Durkee, 38, was arrested on August 7.
NYSP: Man dies after falling down embankment while running from police
The New York State Police (NYSP) said Wednesday that Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville dies after falling down a rocky embankment. Troopers said he was running from police after a traffic stop.
