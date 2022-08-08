ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NEWS10 ABC

New law changes “inmate” to “incarcerated individual”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A package of new legislation has been signed by Governor Hochul. One of the laws is changing the word inmate to incarcerated individual in New York State law. Some New York State lawmakers have said the word is outdated and dehumanizing. “The term inmate is a derogatory term that follows a lot […]
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to COVID-19 insurance fraud

An Albany man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kahleke Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
ALBANY, NY
