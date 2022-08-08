PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Tickets are now available for a Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” will be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. The convention center is located at 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO