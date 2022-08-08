Read full article on original website
newbernnow.com
Recap of the New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting – June 28, 2022
The June 28, 2022 of the Board of Aldermen meeting was held in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City sets new terms for golf carts; penalties, fines clarified for late registration
- Morehead City Police Department requested to update the terms for golf cart permits Tuesday, Aug. 9 at a council meeting held at city hall. The new ordinance requires golf cart owners to pay a $25 annual fee for a permit to register their carts. The city council also established...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret switching old street signs for new ones at all intersections in town
CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Public Works Department has resumed a $10,000 project to continue replacing old street signs at intersections throughout town. Commissioners and then-Town Manager Zach Steffey included the money for the signs in the 2022-23 budget when it was adopted in June, in part because many of the old signs had been battered by storms, such as Hurricane Florence in 2018, and many others had faded badly over the years.
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle board backs conservation, not development, in McLean-Spell Park
EMERALD ISLE — All five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support Tuesday night for maintaining 30-acre McLean-Spell Park in its current state: dense maritime forest with walking trails. Commissioners spoke after Town Manager Matt Zapp presented the results of a month-long online survey that showed an overwhelming majority of respondents...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret looking for new police chief as McKinney set to retire
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret has begun a search for a new police chief to replace Bill McKinney, who recently announced his intent to retire at the end of September. During the board of commissioners’ meeting Monday night in town hall, Town Manager Frank Rush said he is “currently making arrangements to appoint an interim police chief … until a new permanent chief is selected.
carolinacoastonline.com
Commissioner responds to airport resignations
BEAUFORT - After the resignation letter that was signed by five of the county’s seven Michael J. Smith Field Airport Authority board members Friday, Aug. 5, Ed Wheatly, chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners, said that it was a dollars and cents issue that resulted in the authorities change.
newbernnow.com
Unlock Our Vote — Community Education and Engagement Event
We are pleased to invite you to the “Unlock Our Vote – Freedom Summer Tour: Craven County” kickoff event on August 14th, 2022, scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1000 Broad Street (Corner of Broad and Roundtree Streets) in New Bern, North Carolina; in the renowned Five Points Community. This community education and engagement event is a joint effort between multiple individuals/citizens, organizers, community leaders, and regional and state organizations with an aim to spread the word regarding the CSI vs. Moore Litigation, where:
WITN
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran employee of one Eastern Carolina town has been fired and officials are saying very little about her departure. Joy McRoy, town clerk for Chocowinity, was fired on July 27th. That’s according to a public records request filed by WITN last week. McRoy had...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity fires town clerk, investigation underway
CHOCOWINITY— Long-time town clerk Joy McRoy has been fired and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, according to city officials who spoke with the Washington Daily News this week. McRoy’s employment was terminated Aug. 3, two days after she was put on unpaid administrative leave for “failure in...
United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
New board game comes to Beaufort County
Jack Kountouris is the son of a Washington Park native and has developed a new board game, called “Invasion: The Conquest of Kings.”. Invasion is a military strategy game whereby three to four players manage their resources and wage war against other players with the goal to have the most powerful kingdom by conquering two kings and obtaining two crowns.
neusenews.com
Public Notice: Advertisements for Re-bids
Sealed Re-Bid proposals will be received by the KINSTON HOUSING AUTHORITY for SIMON BRIGHT BUILDING DEMOLITION PROJECT NC004-1 until 3:00 PM, TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2022, and immediately thereafter publicly opened and read for the furnishing of labor, material and equipment entering into the Demolition of Ten (10) existing buildings. Scope...
Too little, too late for people seeking climate relief
NEW BERN, N.C. — Janice Crews knew time was not on her side after Hurricane Florence’s record-breaking storm devastated her flood-prone neighborhood on Sept. 14, 2018. The retired postal worker acted quickly. She recruited an activist friend, organized neighbors, met with city officials and signed a petition for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to buy out their homes in the North Hills Drive community. They wanted to move out of the floodplain to higher ground.
WITN
‘It is beautiful’: Free shoes and haircuts part of Carteret Co. back to school event
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The fall semester is rapidly approaching for most schools and communities across Eastern Carolina are coming together to continue their efforts in rounding up school supplies. Carteret County Public Schools hosted its annual Stuff the Bus school supplies donation drive Wednesday in Morehead City. Community...
Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before. The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
Beaufort County Animal Control reports rabies case
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A case of rabies has been reported in Beaufort County. Beaufort County Animal Control posted to its Facebook page that the rabies case was found in Washington at a location on Terrapin Track Road. There was no indication whether the case involved a wild animal or a pet that had been […]
neusenews.com
Greene County Public Works: Boil water advisory
BOILED WATER ADVISORY: All of Stocks McLawhorn Rd and John Merritt Rd - 8/8/2022. Greene County Water Corporation customers are impacted only in the following areas: All of Stocks McLawhorn Rd and John Merritt Rd. On August 8, 2022, Greene County Public Works issued a boil water advisory for citizens...
Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Coastal Federation is receiving funding to create a new aquaculture facility hub in Carteret County. It will provide oyster and clam growers with improved access to water and storage. Officials said their ultimate goal with this facility is to create high-quality jobs and increase the income for shellfish […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Florist puts final touches on arrangements for Sgt. Fishman’s funeral
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway for Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral Tuesday in Wayne County. Fishman died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. What You Need To Know. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38-years-old and worked for Wayne County Sheriff since...
Onslow County first responders recognized for their service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
