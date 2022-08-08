Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Suspects Who Allegedly Defaced Property
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying suspects in multiple instances of Criminal Defacement of Property. On Aug. 8 officers responded to a business in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue in reference to a report of Criminal Defacement of Property. The suspects were recorded on a...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County traffic stop leads to meth arrest
Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in La Center early Thursday morning. Just after one 1am Thursday Ballard County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a vehicle on West 5th Street in La Center for equipment violations. Deputies said during the stop, K9 Maya gave positive indication on the vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man faces domestic assault charges
Reports of a domestic situation on Tuesday led to a Princeton man's arrest on assault charges. Caldwell County deputies were called to a home on Dawson Road,where they found 28-year-old Barry Bullock. Deputies said Bullock was arrested on charges of fourth degree assault - domestic violence and fourth degree assault.
New details released about charges filed against Webster Co. Sheriff
We're learning more about what lead to an indictment by a grand jury against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones.
KFVS12
Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for new leads in a 37-year-old cold case. According to troopers, on the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, closed their market for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached their vehicle, parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown man appeared from a nearby alley.
westkentuckystar.com
Tip leads to fugitive's arrest in Lyon County
A complaint about a fugitive in Eddyville led to one arrest. Deputies and Eddyville police responded to US 62, just east of Eddyville. Authorities said two people from Michigan had recently moved to Lyon County and both had non-extraditable warrants for their arrest from outside Kentucky. On of the suspects,...
westkentuckystar.com
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead in home
An investigation is underway after the mayor of Carbondale found his wife dead in their home. According to Illinois State Police, John Henry returned home Tuesday evening and reported finding his wife, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, dead in their home. Paramedics responded and pronounced her dead. Police requested that state police...
KFVS12
Police chase leads to arrest, drug charges
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A police chase just before 1 a.m. on Monday, August 8 in Graves County led to the arrest of a Mayfield man. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver did not stop.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Assist Tennessee Highway Patrol After Suspect Flees The Scene
Union City police were called to assist with a subject who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Police reports said officers were called for back-up, after the individual ran from a traffic stop. After the stop and pursuit, police later received a call from 21 year old Joel Paul Curl,...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
POLICE: Suspected fentanyl package addressed to grandmother
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police accuse a man of using his grandmother’s name and address to take delivery of a package filled with suspected fentanyl and meth. On August 8, detectives out of Madisonville and Hopkins County say they received word that Bryan White was receiving a package filled with illegal drugs. According to a […]
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Seeking Information in Cold Case Robbery-Murder in Clinton
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are asking for the public’s help in resolving a 37 year old cold case in Hickman County. On the evening of January 7th of 1985, grocer Duane Caldwell, and his wife Betty, had closed their market for the night in Clinton, and were walking to their vehicle.
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
kbsi23.com
ISP investigating death of Carbondale mayor’s wife
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the death of a southern Illinois mayor’s wife. According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor John Henry was found dead in the evening hours of August 9.
wkms.org
Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
A Webster County Grand Jury has indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
westkentuckystar.com
Brookport man arrested after allegedly found passed out behind the wheel
A Brookport man was arrested Saturday after he was reportedly found passed out behind the wheel of his truck. Metropolis Police spotted a truck stopped along Ferry Street with the engine running. The officer noticed the driver allegedly passed out behind the wheel and made several attempts to wake him.
westkentuckystar.com
Disturbance in Metropolis results in drug arrest for Ledbetter woman
A disturbance call in Metropolis last week ended with the arrest of a Ledbetter woman. Metropolis Police were called to the Motel 6 by hotel management after property damage had been discovered. Allegedly, a door had been damaged by 39-year-old Jerrica M. Holder of Ledbetter. Police arrested Holder and charged...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
wkdzradio.com
Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case
The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
