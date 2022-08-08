If you're someone who's looking for a step up from fast fashion, you've got to check out Zara Atelier. The line is an offshoot from traditional Zara, and consists of two drops per year, with each collection focusing on a different item of clothing. The first edition was coats, and today, the label is back with the second edition, this time of dresses. The pieces are more high end from standard Zara, with the craftsmanship, and price point, to match. Think of this line as a more elevated take on the classic closet staples we build our wardrobe upon, and get ready to shop the drop while you can!

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 HOURS AGO