Read full article on original website
Related
PopSugar
Beyoncé's Crystal Bodysuit Gives Major Alien-Superstar Vibes
Beyoncé celebrated her long-awaited seventh studio album "Renaissance" among a vibrant group of close family and friends at the Times Square Edition on Saturday, Aug. 5. Just one week after introducing the culture-shifting project to the world with hits like "Break My Soul" and "Alien Superstar," she's managed to showcase an evolution not only prominent within her music, but her wardrobe as well. With guidance from her personal stylists Marni Senofonte and KJ Moody, Beyoncé chose to channel the '80s in a head-turning look with crystals as the overarching theme, coherent with the vibe of the party: Studio 54 dance, aka "Club Renaissance."
PopSugar
Every Main Character Death in "Bullet Train," From the First Stop to the Last
"Bullet Train" is packed with blink-and-you'll-miss-it death scenes that may leave you stepping out of the theater asking, "Wait, was that character killed with the knife, the gun, or the snake venom?" The star-studded film — which includes a few surprising celebrity cameos — takes us on a brutal, fast-paced ride on a Japanese bullet train as rival assassins, fueled by greed and vengeance, pick each other off one by one.
PopSugar
Cleobella's New Collab With Olivia Wilde Will Have You Wishing Summer Would Never End
If you've ever dreamt of taking a deep dive into Olivia Wilde's timeless wardrobe, you'll now finally get the chance. The actress turned director recently teamed up with friend and Conscious Co. founder Babs Burchfield to launch a capsule collection with Cleobella, an ethical fashion and accessories brand that prioritizes working with local artisans to cultivate stunning investment pieces that will forever have a place in your closet.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Twilight of the A-list: has the 21st century killed off the movie star?
These are dark days for movie stars. The new Brad Pitt action-comedy Bullet Train took $30.1m (£24.6m) on its opening weekend in the US – a solid enough figure to top the domestic box office chart, but unspectacular given the film’s $90m budget and Pitt’s star power. One of the few actors who can still “open” a film, Pitt represents an increasingly endangered breed: the movie star who refuses to do TV.
PopSugar
A Reporter Threatens Fritz's Hollywood Future in Exclusive "Send Help" Clip
An up-and-coming actor's world comes crashing down in ALLBLK's "Send Help," but the half-hour dramedy is about to be your new favorite show. Created by "Insecure" alum Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo, "Send Help" follows first-generation Haitian American Hollywood star Fritz Jean-Baptiste (Elie), who thinks he's the next big thing after landing a role on a fictional TV show titled "This Can't Be Us." However, in this exclusive look at "Send Help"'s premiere episode, Fritz is in for a rude awakening when a shocking video threatens his future.
PopSugar
From Musicals to Action Thrillers, 21 of Jamie Foxx's Most Iconic Film Roles
Jamie Foxx got his start on the beloved sketch-comedy series "In Living Color," but in seemingly no time at all, the comedian made a name for himself on the silver screen, appearing in action flicks, tense dramas, and laugh-out-loud comedies. One of his first cinematic breakout moments came with the 1999 football drama "Any Given Sunday," and just five years later, Foxx won the Oscar for best actor for his work as Ray Charles in the biopic "Ray." Foxx's filmography has included award-winning films like "Dreamgirls" and "Django Unchained," action flicks like "White House Down" and "Robin Hood," and animated movies like "Rio" and "Soul." He also joined the MCU in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
PopSugar
Everything You Need to Know About the Beats x Kim Kardashian Collab
Kim Kardashian is, without question, a fashion icon. In the past year, the reality star has become the face of Balenciaga and has even come out with a line of luxury skincare called SKKN. Kardashian makes everything a trend, from her empire's minimal aesthetic to her now expanded influence on tech (and we're not talking about "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood," either). Available Tuesday, Aug. 16 on Apple (and in select Apple stores and exclusive authorized resellers on Aug. 17) the Skims founder has collaborated with Beats by Dr. Dre to release a collection of neutral headphones as part of the Beats Fit Pro Collection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lisa Kudrow addresses lack of diversity on Friends: ‘You write what you know’
Lisa Kudrow has addressed the lack of diversity in Friends in a new interview. Kudrow, 59, portrayed the character of Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom, which ran from 1994 until 2004, about a group of six friends navigating life and love in New York City. Despite its overwhelming success, Friends has been repeatedly called out for its predominantly white cast, with people of colour appearing in significantly smaller roles – if at all. In an interview with The Daily Beast, published on 10 August, Kudrow spoke about why Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane had “no business”...
PopSugar
Kieran Culkin Says He Rewarded His Daughter's Cursing With a Treat
When it comes to dropping random F-bombs, Kieran Culkin might be a cursing pro. The "Succession" star defended his swear world title during an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Aug. 10, in which he didn't deny the host's claims of being the "best curser" (a phrase coined by Culkin's "Succession" castmates). The actor and father of two admitted that his daughter is now at that age where she repeats everything, so, of course, he had a hilarious story to share about her new skill.
PopSugar
Everything We Know About the TV Adaptation of "Eragon" So Far
A streaming version of the beloved fantasy book series "The Inheritance Cycle" is officially in the works. Disney+ is developing a live-action TV series based on the books written by Christopher Paolini. The first novel in the franchise, "Eragon," will be distilled for the forthcoming screen adaptation, with Paolini serving as an executive producer and cowriter.
PopSugar
Y Ahora? Where Is The Cast Of Nickelodeon's "Taina"?
"Taina" aired on Nickelodeon for just two seasons, but it made quite the impression. Following a Nuyorican girl named after the island's native people, the show presented an urban Latinx experience as normal, if not aspirational. Taina goes to the Manhattan High School of the Performing Arts, drifting off into daydreams where she stars in her own music videos. She along with her mostly-of-color classmates exist in a "Fame"-type universe, where each has incredible talent and is trying to make it in the arts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PopSugar
The Latest Zara Atelier Collection Is Here, and It's All About Dresses
If you're someone who's looking for a step up from fast fashion, you've got to check out Zara Atelier. The line is an offshoot from traditional Zara, and consists of two drops per year, with each collection focusing on a different item of clothing. The first edition was coats, and today, the label is back with the second edition, this time of dresses. The pieces are more high end from standard Zara, with the craftsmanship, and price point, to match. Think of this line as a more elevated take on the classic closet staples we build our wardrobe upon, and get ready to shop the drop while you can!
PopSugar
Coach's New Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Is Too Cute to Handle
Meet Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie, and Groovie, aka the Coachies. These personalities are a part of Coach's new limited-edition fall collection of the cutest handbags packed with personality. The Coachies line includes card holders, crossbody bags, and the Rogue 25 and 17 designs. Each piece has a set of animated eyes with colorful detailing on a bold and vibrant backdrop. The handbags are accessorized with turn locks, tassels, zipper tabs, and other cutesy charms and details that give the appearance of hands and legs. Plus, some of these pieces are made with recycled materials. This collection has a piece for every vibe; it's fun, playful, and eccentric in the chicest way. These expressive bags will steal the spotlight, and you have to be OK with it.
PopSugar
Are the "A League of Their Own" Characters Real People? Let's Investigate
The 1992 movie "A League of Their Own" introduced many of us to a story that had been largely overlooked by modern history: the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Founded in 1943, the AAGPBL stemmed from an effort to keep up morale and offer professional sports during World War II, when many of the men baseball stars were fighting overseas. Instead, a league was formed consisting of all women, giving them the chance to play pro sports in a way that they might never have dreamed possible.
PopSugar
Welcome to the Sad Girls Club, Where It's OK Not to Be OK
Elyse Fox founded Sad Girls Club in February 2017, after the release of her documentary film, "Conversations with Friends," which detailed her life with depression. Today, Sad Girls Club has become a collective of young womxn, girls, and femmes of color from all over the world who support one another through their mental health struggles. The club has an online platform and also hosts IRL workshops and has become a place for people to find community, care, and mentorship.
PopSugar
"Game of Thrones" Star Bella Ramsey Heads to the Middle Ages For "Catherine, Called Birdy"
Book-lovers, rejoice! The film adaptation of the beloved '90s young adult novel "Catherine, Called Birdy" is almost here. The movie, directed by Lena Dunham and starring "Game of Thrones" breakout Bella Ramsey, will hit theaters in September before streaming this October. "Catherine, Called Birdy" is about a young girl (Ramsey)...
Comments / 0