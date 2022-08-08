Read full article on original website
Gineen French
2d ago
it's time he surrenders to the fact he just cannot drink in safety, he needs court ordered intense treatment before he kills someone!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
Police Arrest Fitchburg Man for Cambridge Street Homicide
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Keith Jones, 32, of Fitchburg on Thursday morning in connection with the double shooting on Cambridge Street in July. According to Worcester PD, police placed Jones under arrest around 9:40 AM for an arrest warrant on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting and homicide at 629 Cambridge St.
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
Police arrest Fitchburg man in connection with double shooting that left one woman dead in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police arrested a Fitchburg man Thursday morning in connection with a double shooting that killed a 41-year-old woman back in July. Keith Jones, 32, was arrested just before 10 a.m. after nearly a month-long investigation of a homicide that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on July 16.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2
WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police. ...
ABC6.com
Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
Police: Cell Phone Stolen From Framingham Bakery
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a cell phone from a Framingham bakery. The theft was reported at 12:18 p.m. at Pao Brasil Bakery at 596 Waverley Street on Tuesday, August 9. ‘A cell phone was taken off of the restaurant counter last Friday,” August 5,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Betty’s in Worcester looks to reopen patio following fatal March shooting: ‘It’s hindering our business’
More than four months after a fatal shooting at Hurricane Betty’s, the strip club’s owners are trying to reopen the patio. The Worcester License Commission voted to suspend the strip club’s license for 10 days on March 30 following the March 26 shooting that killed 27-year-old Deondre Matthews and injured a 32-year-old man.
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
Man with 6 speakers mounted on car arrested in Wilmington after police in 3 different towns receive noise complaint
A man arrested Monday in Wilmington had a half-dozen speakers mounted atop his car and was playing music so loudly in the pre-dawn hours, officials said, that police from three separate Massachusetts towns received noise complaints. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Wilmington Police responded to the area of Woburn Street and...
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announces grand jury investigation into MBTA police officer accused of pulling gun in traffic dispute
On Wednesday afternoon, Acting District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office announced a grand jury will investigate a case involving an altercation between a motorist and an off-duty Transit Police officer that happened in April 2021. The announcement comes days after a The Boston Globe published an investigation that raised many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
whdh.com
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police traffic stop leads to seizure of narcotics, revolver, arrest
“Yesterday evening, Trooper Carlo Mastromattei, assigned to the Troop A Community Action Team, was on patrol on Revere beach when he saw a black BMW sedan traveling on the Boulevard with no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. He queried the vehicle based on the rear plate and...
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
Jayxavien Nunez, who aided victims of fatal Chandler Street crash, honored by Worcester City Council with key to the city
The Worcester City Council presented Jayxavien Nunez, who helped victims involved in the fatal Chandler Street crash, with a key to the city Tuesday. Mayor Joe Petty said the honor was in recognition of his “selfless and life-saving actions at the car accident on the night of July 23.”
A man’s credit card wasn’t working at a gas station. He beat up the mother and daughter clerks, police say.
Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing multiple assault and battery charges. A North Dighton man is facing multiple assault and battery charges after police say he beat up a mother and daughter working at an Auburn gas station before causing a crash on the Mass. Pike and violently assaulting another driver.
Framingham Police: Dog Euthanized After Attack
FRAMINGHAM – A dog injured in an attack, by another dog last week, had to be euthanized, said police. Last Wednesday, August 3, a dog got out of its yard, and attacked another dog that was being walked, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The dog being walked...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 8