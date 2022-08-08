ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Gineen French
2d ago

it's time he surrenders to the fact he just cannot drink in safety, he needs court ordered intense treatment before he kills someone!!

WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police.    ...
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Cell Phone Stolen From Framingham Bakery

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a cell phone from a Framingham bakery. The theft was reported at 12:18 p.m. at Pao Brasil Bakery at 596 Waverley Street on Tuesday, August 9. ‘A cell phone was taken off of the restaurant counter last Friday,” August 5,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announces grand jury investigation into MBTA police officer accused of pulling gun in traffic dispute

On Wednesday afternoon, Acting District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office announced a grand jury will investigate a case involving an altercation between a motorist and an off-duty Transit Police officer that happened in April 2021. The announcement comes days after a The Boston Globe published an investigation that raised many...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Dog Euthanized After Attack

FRAMINGHAM – A dog injured in an attack, by another dog last week, had to be euthanized, said police. Last Wednesday, August 3, a dog got out of its yard, and attacked another dog that was being walked, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The dog being walked...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
