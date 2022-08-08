With warm weather and summer’s official end not until September 21, some community members are wondering why local public pools transition to a weekends-only schedule in early August. While Asheville Parks & Recreation was able to extend Malvern Hills Pool’s 2022 swim season by a couple of weeks, a combination of factors keep area pools from operating on a daily schedule after the first weekend in August.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO