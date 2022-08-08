MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gateway School District leaders Tuesday addressed the charges surrounding its suspended band director.James Hoeltje is charged with giving a student alcohol. According to the criminal complaint, Hoeltje gave an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip in Virginia Beach and before the prom. KDKA-TV learned that about 50 students and at least nine chaperones were on the trip.At a school board meeting on Tuesday, parents had a chance to talk with school leaders for the first time. "It's been an incredibly terrifying situation but really great how quickly you guys told us what's going on," one parent...

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO