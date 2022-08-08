Read full article on original website
Police Seeking Suspect in Critical Shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a suspect wanted for shooting a...
Woman killed in northeast Columbus shooting; police seek person of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old...
Columbus police arrest 44-year-old accused of killing man near Milo-Grogan bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a 44-year-old accused of killing a man outside a bar in July. Dwann Joseph Anderson, of Columbus, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting 40-year-old Tyreece Jefferson outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday, July 21, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Better Call 4: Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. https://nbc4i.co/3vTxLZJ. Better Call 4: Heath man demands accountability from …. 1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, …. Families anxious about potential teacher strike. Family sweating skyrocketing electric bill. Columbus schools lay out...
1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, thanks to DNA
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division. The case dates back to June 3, 1980, when 8-year-old Asenath Dukat’s body was found in a creek bed at First Community Village. Upper Arlington Police Chief Steve Farmer said biological material […]
WHIZ
Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust
A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
Columbus police looking for suspect who shot man near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 33-year-old man near Tootsies Lounge. One week after police responded to reports of a shooting on the city’s south side on Aug. 3, the Columbus Division of Police released a photo of the suspect, whose image […]
sunny95.com
Teens arrested in robbery-murder outside market
COLUMBUS – Police say they have caught up with the remaining suspects in a deadly robbery-shooting outside a Northeast Side market in June. Officers arrested Jebrelle McClendon, 17, and Taywaun Gavin, 16, in the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue Tuesday, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
WSYX ABC6
4 suspects charged in attempted car theft in Olde Towne East
The Columbus Division of Police said four suspects have been charged after they tried to steal a man's car in Olde Towne East. Rashjon Thomas, 21, Adrian King Jr., 18, Tiquise Perkins, 18, and Sir Underwood, 18, are all charged with aggravated robbery, Columbus police said. Officers responded to 911...
Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police. CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and […]
Columbus man gets life in prison for stabbing 23-year-old woman to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for stabbing a 23-year-old woman to death. A Franklin County judge sentenced William Elliott, 48, to life without parole on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of several counts related to the March 2020 murder of Maria Best, […]
sciotopost.com
Grove City Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking Charges in Gallia County
Gallia County – Marco A. Delgado, age 36, of Grove City, Ohio was indicted this week on drug trafficking charges from a drug investigation in June. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in June detectives and deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office obtained and conducted a search warrant at an apartment residence in the Centenary area of Green Township. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of narcotics from the residence by a male who is identified as Marco A. Delgado, age 36 of Grove City. As a result of the search of the residence, we were able to seize a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. In addition, three wanted individuals were taken into custody from the residence. Those individuals were Delgado, Cheyenne Bonecutter, age 22 of Bidwell and Carla Thacker, age 47 of Gallipolis.
Man arrested for 1991 murder in Franklin County
URBANCREST, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old Franklin County cold case murder has potentially been solved, as investigators named a suspect on Tuesday. Robert Edwards, 67, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated murder. Franklin County Common Pleas Court records tie him to the death of Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Edwards raped and […]
Woman Harrassed on COTA Bus, Threatened with Death by Unknown Man
COLUMBUS, OH – A woman was harrassed and threatened with death after she got in...
Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
sunny95.com
NBC4 Columbus
