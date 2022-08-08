ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Better Call 4: Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. https://nbc4i.co/3vTxLZJ. Better Call 4: Heath man demands accountability from …. 1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, …. Families anxious about potential teacher strike. Family sweating skyrocketing electric bill. Columbus schools lay out...
HEATH, OH
State
Ohio State
Gahanna, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Gahanna, OH
NBC4 Columbus

1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, thanks to DNA

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division. The case dates back to June 3, 1980, when 8-year-old Asenath Dukat’s body was found in a creek bed at First Community Village. Upper Arlington Police Chief Steve Farmer said biological material […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust

A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
SHAWNEE, OH
sunny95.com

Teens arrested in robbery-murder outside market

COLUMBUS – Police say they have caught up with the remaining suspects in a deadly robbery-shooting outside a Northeast Side market in June. Officers arrested Jebrelle McClendon, 17, and Taywaun Gavin, 16, in the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue Tuesday, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

4 suspects charged in attempted car theft in Olde Towne East

The Columbus Division of Police said four suspects have been charged after they tried to steal a man's car in Olde Towne East. Rashjon Thomas, 21, Adrian King Jr., 18, Tiquise Perkins, 18, and Sir Underwood, 18, are all charged with aggravated robbery, Columbus police said. Officers responded to 911...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking Charges in Gallia County

Gallia County – Marco A. Delgado, age 36, of Grove City, Ohio was indicted this week on drug trafficking charges from a drug investigation in June. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in June detectives and deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office obtained and conducted a search warrant at an apartment residence in the Centenary area of Green Township. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of narcotics from the residence by a male who is identified as Marco A. Delgado, age 36 of Grove City. As a result of the search of the residence, we were able to seize a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. In addition, three wanted individuals were taken into custody from the residence. Those individuals were Delgado, Cheyenne Bonecutter, age 22 of Bidwell and Carla Thacker, age 47 of Gallipolis.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested for 1991 murder in Franklin County

URBANCREST, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old Franklin County cold case murder has potentially been solved, as investigators named a suspect on Tuesday. Robert Edwards, 67, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated murder. Franklin County Common Pleas Court records tie him to the death of Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Edwards raped and […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
MARION, OH
sunny95.com

Man dies when car drives into quarry

COLUMBUS – A man was killed early Thursday when police say he lost control of his car and drove into a quarry on the West Side. The man, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, was driving westbound on W. 5th Avenue in a 1998 Toyota Avalon just before 2:45 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle as it approached the T-shaped intersection with McKinley Avenue, Sgt. Eric Moore of the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car goes underwater in deadly Columbus quarry crash

One person has died after their car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry in the McKinley Avenue Corridor. Full story: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/car-goes-underwater-in-deadly-columbus-quarry-crash/(opens in a new tab)
COLUMBUS, OH

