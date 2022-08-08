ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville Asks: Why are local pools only open on weekends?

With warm weather and summer’s official end not until September 21, some community members are wondering why local public pools transition to a weekends-only schedule in early August. While Asheville Parks & Recreation was able to extend Malvern Hills Pool’s 2022 swim season by a couple of weeks, a combination of factors keep area pools from operating on a daily schedule after the first weekend in August.
Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
Families stock up on children’s clothing for $1

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Families filled God’s Closet in Spartanburg on Sunday for their “Shop Day”. “With school coming back and you have multiple kids, you have to buy the supplies and you also have to pay for everything. So I think it’s a blessing,” said Mom of 4 Briasia Maybin.
Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference

One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times.
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Recovered remains positively identified

After a forensic investigation of the bone fragments recovered in May from a residence off Mulberry Road in Macon County, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tina Walkingstick Frizsell. Frizsell was residing in Mountain City, Ga., when her brother, Gregory Justus, contacted local law enforcement reporting her missing in late May.
14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The coroner...
North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff’s office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.

