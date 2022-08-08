ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alt 101.7

WATCH: Nick Saban Leads Million Dollar Band

Nick Saban certainly always finds time to ensure his team is having fun. This week, following an intense Crimson Tide practice, the coach welcomed the legendary Million Dollar Band into the facility for what has become a yearly tradition at this point, leading the team in singing the university's fight song, "Yea Alabama."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

BREAKING: Four-Star Offensive Tackle Commits to Crimson Tide

Miles McVay, four-star offensive tackle out of St. Louis, MO, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Thursday. McVay is the 19th commitment in Alabama's first ranked 2023 class. He joins Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen and Ryqueeze McElderry as the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Tide in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

24 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Kevin Turner

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in only 24 days, so let's look back at the career of former Bama fullback, Kevin Turner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

BREAKING: Alabama Wideout JoJo Earle Suffers Broken Foot

Nick Saban spoke with the media following practice on Wednesday, and revealed that sophomore wide receiver JoJo Earle suffered a Jones fracture this week. As of now the timetable for his return is not fully known, but the receiver is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Earle joined the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

25 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Derrick Lassic

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 25 days until kickoff, let's take a look at the career of former Bama running back Derrick Lassic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium Could be Closer Than You Think

Per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News, alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought. Kelly reports that the University of Alabama's concessionaire, Levy Premium Food Service LP, recently applied for a liquor license with the city of Tuscaloosa, and it could be approved by the city council as early as August 16.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It's Doors

There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item

There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Nick's Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa

At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa

Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport

We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
NORTHPORT, AL
Alt 101.7

Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events

In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

