ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wuwm.com

Gov. Evers launches statewide tour to kickoff general election push

Gov. Tony Evers made several stops during a statewide tour Wednesday to rally support for Democrats in the weeks heading up to the November election. At an afternoon stop in Milwaukee's Deer District, Evers was joined by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
cwbradio.com

Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review

(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
WISCONSIN STATE
101 WIXX

Michels Edges Out Kleefisch in Republican Gubernatorial Primary

WAUKESHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company and Army veteran, came out victorious in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for governor. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and will face Democrat Tony Evers in November’s general election. Momentum built through...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Where, when and what you need to vote in the Wisconsin primary elections

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites hit the polls for primary elections, and WISN 12 News wants to make sure you are ready and have all you need to vote. The polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting for this partisan primary election includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#General Elections#Election Day
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Michels, Barnes & more: 2022 Wisconsin primary election debrief

Primary results are in, and Wisconsinites are one step closer to determining who they will be electing in the 2022 midterms. WUWM's Maayan Silver breaks down Tuesday’s partisan primary election and looks ahead to the midterms. Top three things you need to know from this primary election. It was...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Senate race: What you need to know ahead of the Primary Election

MILWAUKEE — The Senate race for the Wisconsin primary has been an interesting one over the last few weeks. With many on the Democratic ticket withdrawing from the race — such as Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski — Mandela Barnes will have a better shot as the Democrat on the November ticket. However, you will still see the other candidates’ names on your ballot when casting your vote Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy