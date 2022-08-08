Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin voters weigh in on the issues they care about heading into the November election
Wisconsin’s partisan primaries are over, and voters have decided who they want to advance in November’s general election. Republicans chose Tim Michels to face off against Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in the gubernatorial race. Other contests included primaries for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer,...
Inside the Forecast: Wisconsin's primary didn't move the needle. Here's why.
POLITICO’s Steve Shepard demystifies this week’s election data in a video series.
wuwm.com
Gov. Evers launches statewide tour to kickoff general election push
Gov. Tony Evers made several stops during a statewide tour Wednesday to rally support for Democrats in the weeks heading up to the November election. At an afternoon stop in Milwaukee's Deer District, Evers was joined by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
101 WIXX
Michels Edges Out Kleefisch in Republican Gubernatorial Primary
WAUKESHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company and Army veteran, came out victorious in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for governor. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and will face Democrat Tony Evers in November’s general election. Momentum built through...
WISN
Where, when and what you need to vote in the Wisconsin primary elections
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites hit the polls for primary elections, and WISN 12 News wants to make sure you are ready and have all you need to vote. The polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting for this partisan primary election includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
See county-by-county results for Wisconsin's August 9 primary election here
Beginning at 8:00 p.m. when polls close, the embedded map in this story will update with county-by-county data for a dozen key races across the state.
wuwm.com
Michels, Barnes & more: 2022 Wisconsin primary election debrief
Primary results are in, and Wisconsinites are one step closer to determining who they will be electing in the 2022 midterms. WUWM's Maayan Silver breaks down Tuesday’s partisan primary election and looks ahead to the midterms. Top three things you need to know from this primary election. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
An underdog rises: Rebecca Cooke’s loss is a win for rural votes in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats say last night’s primary proved there is victory in loss. State Senator Brad Pfaff won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District with 39% of the vote. Candidate Rebecca Cooke, a political newcomer, came in second, with 31%. Underdogs don’t typically come...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Senate race: What you need to know ahead of the Primary Election
MILWAUKEE — The Senate race for the Wisconsin primary has been an interesting one over the last few weeks. With many on the Democratic ticket withdrawing from the race — such as Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski — Mandela Barnes will have a better shot as the Democrat on the November ticket. However, you will still see the other candidates’ names on your ballot when casting your vote Tuesday.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
Tim Michels Chances of Beating Tony Evers for Wisconsin Governor: Polls
After his GOP primary win, Tim Michels pledged to work with Trump to "drain the swamp."
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kleefisch or Michels? Poll shows tight race ahead of Wisconsin primary
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The clock is ticking as the polls for tomorrow's primary election open in less than 24 hours. The governor's race is one keeping people on their toes. Emerson College's latest poll shows Rebecca Kleefisch just ahead of Tim Michels at 36 percent. Michels sits at 34...
wuwm.com
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
Comments / 0