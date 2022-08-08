ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
truecrimedaily

Ohio man accused of gunning down 4 allegedly believed his family was 'operated on with mind control'

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JVAB_0h9acvCX00

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A 39-year-old Ohio man was arrested in Kansas after allegedly gunning down several people, including a minor, and posting a social media video about mind control.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stephen Marlow allegedly fatally shot four individuals on Friday, Aug. 5. He reportedly fled the area, and authorities asked for the public’s help with finding him.

In a news release, the Butler Township Police Department identified the victims as Clyde Knox, 82, Eva Knox, 78, Sarah Anderson, 41, and Kayla Anderson, 15.

Marlow was living in the neighborhood where the deadly shooting took place at a home his parents owned on Haverstraw Avenue, WHIO-TV reports.

After the fatal shooting, Butler Township police said they were made aware of a social media video Marlow posted. In the video, Marlow said he believed his family was "operated on with mind control," the Butler Journal-News reports.

Police believed Marlow drove to Interstate 70 and headed west, leaving Ohio. He was eventually located in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Aug. 6, shortly before 9 p.m., according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The FBI said Marlow was charged with four counts of aggravated murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Marlow will reportedly be extradited back to Ohio. The investigation remains ongoing.

According to Montgomery County Court records obtained by WHIO, Marlow has a criminal past, including a 2020 burglary and aggravated menacing conviction. He was reportedly sentenced to five years of probation, but that was dropped in February after a judge ruling.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more.

Comments / 14

Related
WOWK 13 News

Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Kansas#Mind Control#Violent Crime#Whio Tv#The Butler Journal News#Montgomery County Court
WDTN

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
medinacountylife.com

Ohio Governor DeWine Awards $5 Million for Local Jail Projects

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is providing state assistance to six county jails in Ohio for targeted safety, security, and operational projects. Approximately $5 million has been awarded to the following jails through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of...
OHIO STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
KSN News

Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
truecrimedaily

K.C. man allegedly fatally shoots neighbor over lawn mower following 10 years of arguments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man faces criminal charges after he allegedly fatally shot his neighbor in the head during an argument about lawn mowing. In a statement, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Samuel Avery for the death of 41-year-old Warner Alexander Trotter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

39K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy