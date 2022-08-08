Read full article on original website
FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of 15 model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch, an exclusive gated 55+ master-planned community featuring an array of luxury home designs with access to premium resort-style amenities, dog parks, and miles of outdoor trails and biking paths in Folsom, California.
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
Cruise Line Launches 8-Day Riverboat Trip Through San Francisco Bay With Stops in Napa, Stockton
Take a luxurious cruise along... the San Francisco Bay, Napa River, San Joaquin River and California Delta?. While the Napa Valley and Stockton might not be typical destinations for those looking to travel by sea, one company’s newest riverboat cruise will offer an unusual look at the San Francisco Bay and surrounding bodies of waters.
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center
There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Sacramento
You may live in Sacramento or plan on visiting soon to explore historical sites, go on a nature hike, or peruse beautiful gardens. But surely, you can’t miss the wonderful food that the “City of Trees” has to offer!. And although most people expect to find good...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
‘How do you justify using all that water?’: Sac Co. residents question Discovery Park sod project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big open space at Sacramento County's Discovery Park is now the site of a project that caught Eric Johnson's attention. A daily user of the park's bike trail and frequent parkgoer, Johnson, who lives just two miles away, took notice of work underway on the north side of the park in recent weeks.
Our Favorite Sacramento Sushi Restaurants
I can never get enough sushi in my life. Nothing makes for the perfect night out like enjoying sushi rolls and slamming down sashimi. Special occasions can be celebrated at high-end sushi restaurants, whereas weeknight cravings for a fishy fare can be sated at more casual local eateries. No matter...
Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
"This kind of volatility in their population, of course, creates concerns."
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
Professional bull rider suspected of rape, booked into Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Joao Ricardo Vieira, a top-ranked rider with Professional Bull Riders, was arrested on suspicion of rape by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s records, Vieira was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 4 on suspicion of rape, oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object […]
Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign
For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
UC Berkeley Scientists Develop Potential Game Changer in Fight Against COVID-19
Scientists at UC Berkeley are developing what could be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. The easy-to-use treatment, a nasal spray that could potentially stop the virus in its tracks, has been in the works for at least two years. UC Berkeley professor Anders Naar said those years...
Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US
According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
Genetic genealogy identifies suspect in brutal 1970 killing of Sacramento-area woman
SACRAMENTO – A suspect has finally been identified in a Sacramento-area murder case that had gone cold for years. Nancy Bennallack was found murdered in her Arden Way and Bell Avenue apartment back in October 1970. The 28-year-old had been working as a court reporter in Sacramento County. She was last seen alive by her fiancé, Chief Public Defender Farris Salamy, the night of October 25. Bennallack's co-worker called her son to check on Nancy when she didn't show up to work the next morning. After getting into the front door with a pass key from the apartment manager, that's...
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
