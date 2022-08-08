Read full article on original website
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands RanchBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School familiesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
How to spend three days in Denver, ColoradoCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDenver, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Colorado Springs Independent
The West is dried out but the Springs keeps building. Why doesn’t the city mandate water conservation?
As drought persists throughout the West, river and reservoir levels have dropped and water managers are scrambling to figure out how to serve millions of people and millions of acres of farm land in a time of declining water supplies. Levels of the Colorado River, the chief source of water...
PLANetizen
Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants
The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
denverite.com
Demolition at 17th and Logan is permitted after all, and we learned what’s been proposed to replace the old Be on Key and Wrangler building
Update: On Wednesday morning, Community Planning and Development confirmed plans had been turned into the city at the address 401 East 17th Avenue and that the project was properly permitted. The stop work order, Denverite initially reported, was lifted. Original story below (updated with information gleaned from proposed plans for the site).
corporatehousingbyowner.com
1 Bedroom Condo Near Park Meadows Mall - Corporate Housing Rental
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo in Lone Tree. Features separate workspace with desk, fireplace, walk-in closet, large balcony, 1 assigned parking space in attached heated underground building garage. Amenities include: pool, hot tub, and fitness center. Property is in walking distance to Light Rail and shopping, including the Park Meadows...
boulderreportinglab.org
The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?
In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
Summit Daily News
Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County
Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County residents may see smoke from Arvada grass fire
Boulder County residents may see smoke from a grass fire in Arvada just outside Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. According to Arvada officials, the fire is burning in grass near train tracks west of Indiana Street and Colo. 72. Officials estimate it is about 15 acres in size with a low rate of growth as winds in the area remain calm.
highlandsranchherald.net
Big doings as Littleton festival returns
A concert and a fireworks show on Aug. 12 at Littleton’s Sterne Park will mark the start of the 2022 Western Welcome Week, the signature Littleton event that occurs each summer. Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic to this kickoff event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sterne Park is at Spotswood Street and Shepperd Avenue, southeast of downtown Littleton.
weldgov.com
Record breaking sale at the Weld County Fair
The 104th Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,564,000! This includes the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions — also called “add-ons, which is money added onto the sale of any animal. This year’s sale surpassed the 2021 record-breaking sale, which brought in $1,355,000.
Daily Record
Polis pushes plan to turn Colorado’s school bus fleet electric. Critics say it’s impractical
The wheels on the bus still go round ‘n round, but the motor won’t go vroom, vroom, vroom. Instead, the buses outside of Aurora School Public Schools Edna & John W. Mosley campus Tuesday whirred as they went, powered by electric motors and as displays of what state leaders hope will be the norm in the not-too-distant future.
Denver mayor proposes $1,000 monthly payments to most vulnerable residents
Denver's mayor proposed a universal basic income-inspired program that would see $1,000 monthly payments go to some of the city's most vulnerable residents.
Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive
Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, where you can safely and responsibly dispose of your unwanted electronics.
Damage to Bridge Prompts ‘Extensive’ I-25 Closure
Interstate 25 is closed south of Berthoud after a truck hauling a backhoe hit the overpass. The damage to the overpass has also prompted the closure of Weld County Road 34 in both directions. The accident that occurred Monday evening could close Interstate 25 at mile marker 245 for an...
Westword
El Rancho in Evergreen Is for Sale...Again
"The process will move fairly quickly," says Steve Madura, SVP of Illinois-based Hilco Real Estate, which has been retained to run the sale of the 75-year-old El Rancho in Evergreen. News of the sale comes on the heels of a messy situation for the historic lodge-style building. El Rancho became...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 12-Aug. 14, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
5 things you can do in Douglas County this week
(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a Japanese art lecture to a tequila festival. Here are 5 events happening between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 to consider adding to your calendar:
How much did Denver's former VA hospital sell for?
DENVER — Auction bids for the old VA hospital property closed Tuesday. The property, which is just over eight acres in east Denver's Hale neighborhood, was put up for auction on June 20. The highest bid submitted for the property was $41.25 million, according to the GSA's website. >Video...
Survivors of East Troublesome Fire sue insurance company
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — There are survivors of the East Troublesome Fire in October 2020 who are suing their insurance company – they claim State Farm low-balled them on rebuilding costs and took too long to pay their claims. "We found a number of other families with the...
Something's in the water: Denver Water customers say water tastes and smells off
DENVER — If you've noticed that your tap water tastes or smells a little off, it may be affected by a common, and harmless, seasonal affliction. The sun and consistent heat are to blame. Treatment manager for Denver Water's south system facilities Russell Plakke says the earthy odor and...
Several Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Colorado: Are You A Winner?
Some of these lucky tickets were sold in the Denver metro area.
