Lone Tree, CO

PLANetizen

Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants

The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
denverite.com

Demolition at 17th and Logan is permitted after all, and we learned what’s been proposed to replace the old Be on Key and Wrangler building

Update: On Wednesday morning, Community Planning and Development confirmed plans had been turned into the city at the address 401 East 17th Avenue and that the project was properly permitted. The stop work order, Denverite initially reported, was lifted. Original story below (updated with information gleaned from proposed plans for the site).
DENVER, CO
corporatehousingbyowner.com

1 Bedroom Condo Near Park Meadows Mall - Corporate Housing Rental

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo in Lone Tree. Features separate workspace with desk, fireplace, walk-in closet, large balcony, 1 assigned parking space in attached heated underground building garage. Amenities include: pool, hot tub, and fitness center. Property is in walking distance to Light Rail and shopping, including the Park Meadows...
LONE TREE, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?

In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Summit Daily News

Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County

Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County residents may see smoke from Arvada grass fire

Boulder County residents may see smoke from a grass fire in Arvada just outside Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. According to Arvada officials, the fire is burning in grass near train tracks west of Indiana Street and Colo. 72. Officials estimate it is about 15 acres in size with a low rate of growth as winds in the area remain calm.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Big doings as Littleton festival returns

A concert and a fireworks show on Aug. 12 at Littleton’s Sterne Park will mark the start of the 2022 Western Welcome Week, the signature Littleton event that occurs each summer. Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic to this kickoff event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sterne Park is at Spotswood Street and Shepperd Avenue, southeast of downtown Littleton.
DENVER, CO
weldgov.com

Record breaking sale at the Weld County Fair

The 104th Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,564,000! This includes the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions — also called “add-ons, which is money added onto the sale of any animal. This year’s sale surpassed the 2021 record-breaking sale, which brought in $1,355,000.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Westword

El Rancho in Evergreen Is for Sale...Again

"The process will move fairly quickly," says Steve Madura, SVP of Illinois-based Hilco Real Estate, which has been retained to run the sale of the 75-year-old El Rancho in Evergreen. News of the sale comes on the heels of a messy situation for the historic lodge-style building. El Rancho became...
EVERGREEN, CO
9NEWS

How much did Denver's former VA hospital sell for?

DENVER — Auction bids for the old VA hospital property closed Tuesday. The property, which is just over eight acres in east Denver's Hale neighborhood, was put up for auction on June 20. The highest bid submitted for the property was $41.25 million, according to the GSA's website. >Video...
DENVER, CO

