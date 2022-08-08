ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Law enforcement officials explain active shooter training, protocol

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HhtD_0h9acCvC00
Cameron County law enforcement agencies set up a command center outside Dr. Rodriguez Elementary School. (Courtesy: Harlingen CISD)

HARLINGEN — Avoid. Deny. Defend.

With so many public places — restaurants, grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters and even fourth grade classrooms — becoming a sort of urban battlefield where ordinary citizens may at any moment find themselves in a pitched battle for their lives, our national consciousness is slowly transforming to a constant state of vigilance.

We’re more on guard, more watchful, more leery — and more protective.

And that’s as it should be, says Sgt. Jesus Sanchez of the Harlingen Police Department, who gave a presentation July 16 at the Public Safety Conference at the Harlingen Convention Center.

His presentation, “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” (CRASE), addressed the events in Uvalde, El Paso, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook and Buffalo, New York.

“A shooter has three things on his mind,” Sanchez said last month. “He’ll either take his own life, law enforcement will take his life, or he’s going to give up.”

The CRASE course is built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Team at Texas State University in San Marcos.

TXST is also the home of the Texas School Safety Center which offers, among other tools, the K-12 Standard Response Protocol Toolkit with guidance and resources for incorporating the SRP into a school safety plans, says its website.

The Harlingen school district, under its director of emergency management and school safety Danny Castillo, is implementing those practices as well as those of CRASE and ADD which Sanchez taught at the safety conference last month.

Since then, he and other HPD officers and school district officials have spent long hours making school campuses safe for kids, teachers and administrators.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Harlingen teachers and administrators were trained in dealing with active shooter and other emergency situations.

“A lot of what I have shared so far with our campus administrators so far specifically relates back to our standard response protocols,” Castillo said. “Within the standard response protocols we have five basic emergency protocols that can be activated depending on the type of hazard that’s being encountered or defended against. That can range anything from a power failure to an active threat that can be present within any of our educational facilities.”

Each scenario, whether a fire or an active shooter, has a specific response which teachers and administrators can activate.

“An administrator or a teacher or a staff member on any one of our campuses can activate the appropriate response that we teach all the way across our district,” Castillo said. “That is something that we also share with our local first responders. We instruct and empower our staff members to know how to respond to any of these potential threats.”

Many of the procedures Castillo has been teaching school district staff come from the CRASE training, which Sanchez taught at the Public Safety Conference last month.

Sanchez spoke in depth recently on the need to take a more proactive approach about the “Defend” component of ADD.

“It’s about the mindset of ‘You’ve got to keep on fighting’ when it comes to that point where you have Avoid, Deny, Defend,” he said.

Defend, however, is the last resort.

The most important act is Avoid, and that begins with situational awareness: Keeping note of exits, maintaining vigilance wherever you go.

If you perceive a threat, move away from that threat immediately. The more distance and barriers you put between yourself and the threat, the better your chances of making it home.

“If you see something, say something,” said Sanchez, speaking the mantra declared by the Department of Homeland Security in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001.

“When you go out to eat with your family or friends, always have a plan,” Sanchez said. “I’m not saying to be paranoid all the time, but always have an awareness of your surroundings, your exits, because if something were to happen…”

He stopped to point out now that this is just good solid planning for any event, whether it be an active shooter or a fire.

“It can be some type of disaster where you have a plan to set yourself up for success to get out of there,” Sanchez said.

The www.avoiddenydefend.org website says, “Remember that failure to plan is planning to fail.”

Sanchez said shoppers, movie goers, teachers, churchgoers – everyday private citizens going about their business — should report anything that just doesn’t look right.

“Let’s say you’re at a business and all of a sudden you see an unknown person just walk in and it’s not normal,” Sanchez said. “You know you have that feeling. But a lot of times we’re afraid to say something because, ‘Who’s that?’ You’re telling yourself ‘Who is that? Who is that person in our business, they don’t belong here.’ But a lot of times we are afraid to say something.”

Say something. That’s not to say everyone who is a little eccentric or behaving in an odd manner is a threat. It just means look into it.

“A lot of times you have that gut feeling,” Sanchez said. “It doesn’t mean that person’s a killer. It just means that something’s not right. If it’s something out of the ordinary, if it doesn’t seem right, it’s good to say something.”

Narratives from several active shooter incidents reveal that people heard gunshots but thought they were tires backfiring or fireworks popping.

“That’s like the denial phase,” Sanchez said. “Let’s say you are in your place of business. All of a sudden you hear a loud bang, and you say ‘What is that? Is that a firework?’ Our natural reaction is to downplay it because you really don’t want to think those are gunshots. That’s just normal.”

In these times we have to vigilantly investigate such sounds.

“You need to start the process of setting yourself up for success. You need to start to avoid that situation because it may not be fireworks,” he said. “It might be gunshots.”

In these situations, it’s important to remain calm.

Sanchez referred to people’s stress response and heart rate. The normal rate is about 60 beats per minute, but when it speeds up to 120, 150, 175, we go into what Sanchez called a “black condition.”

“You experience overload, you freeze, you don’t have control of your motor skills,” he said. “You can’t think. You can’t function. You can’t see around yourself.”

In this mode, exits may be right in front of us and we don’t even see them. The important thing here is to breathe deeply and focus on that breathing. It is in this moment of mindfulness and control in the face of madness that we can see more clearly our situation and opportunities for survival.

We might see the exits now, the escape routes. And if we don’t see those, we must do the last thing, the dreaded thing, the only thing to save ourselves and others. Hiding under a desk or playing dead doesn’t work anymore.

“That’s not going to cut it,” Sanchez said. “You’re gonna have to do whatever you can to survive, because at that moment you’re in survival mode. So when you have a bad guy like that, you don’t fight fair. You do whatever it takes to go home at the end of the day to defend your family, defend your kids, your coworkers.”

Consider that attackers look for large groups of people, such as those at Pulse night club in Orlando in 2016. In a room full of 100 people and only one shooter, the best thing might be just to rush him. True, some people will get shot, but others won’t.

“That’s a tough mindset, but at that moment it turns into survival instead of everybody getting in a fetal position and just hoping they don’t get shot,” he said. “At that moment you’re going to have to defend yourself. You’re going to have to fight. That’s what this course teaches you. That mindset. You’re going to have to fight. You’re going to have to defend yourself.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD nurses receive life support training

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses. The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Penitas Mayor pleaded guilty to fraud

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The mayor of Penitas pleaded guilty to fraud in connection with the La Joya Independent School District, a release states. Rodrigo Lopez, 38 of Penitas, admitted that in 2018 he aided and abetted the La Joya ISD athletic director in committing fraud against the district. The FBI conducted the investigation with […]
PENITAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen tied to accused child abuser’s murder out on bond

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The friend accused of assisting two Pharr brothers in the murder of their stepfather has been released from jail on bond. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a reduced bond, according to Hidalgo County Records. An order of release was filed on Aug. 8 and […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Rio Hondo school employee arrested for theft of backhoe

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee of the Rio Hondo Independent School District was arrested for theft of a district-owned backhoe tractor. The theft of the backhoe was first reported to the Rio Hondo ISD Police Department on July 21, according to a press release from Rio Hondo ISD. The district says the backhoe […]
RIO HONDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving an 11-year-old Chrysler Stuffed with Cocaine Caught in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at more than $113,220 hidden within a 2011 Chrysler. “Our officers remain vigilant in keeping our borders secure and were able to stop these drugs from entering our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year. As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff. “These safety measures […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Shots fired call leads to conviction of San Benito man

A 27-year-old San Benito man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing numerous firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Antonio Moreno pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment. On May 8, 2021, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
PHARR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter Training#Texas State University#Txst#Srp
KRGV

Town hall at La Feria ISD highlights changes to school security

The La Feria Independent School District held a town hall on Tuesday to bring parents up to speed on school security. Parents were told about the district's upgraded camera system and new electric gates at some campuses. "We just want to keep our students and staff safe," said La Feria...
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Back to School Supply Drive

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced its Back to School Supply Drive. The sheriff’s social media post said the drive is set for August 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7300 Old Alice Rd. in Olmito, until supplies last.
OLMITO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County issues disaster declaration in response to drought

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a disaster declaration in response to the regional drought. The declaration is effective immediately and will remain in effect for seven days, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. “We are all aware of the dangerously dry conditions in Hidalgo County and […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Two More Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing

Punishments have been handed down against two more people who admitted to their role in the murder of a Laguna Heights man almost three years ago. 29-year-old Miguel Angel Aguilera had been found in his trailer home in early October 2019 with his head nearly cut off from deep neck lacerations.
LAGUNA HEIGHTS, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Harlingen suspect arrested after shooting man multiple times

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested the suspect in an aggravated assault that left one in critical condition. At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Harlingen PD responded to the 3000 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is currently at […]
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD investigating shooting that left 1 hospitalized

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. At 4:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting, a press release by the Harlingen Police Department stated. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
ValleyCentral

Drunk driver goes airborne, lands on parked cars

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver who lost control of a vehicle went airborne and struck multiple cars at a business. At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a woman driving southbound on 1924 N. Val Verde Road in Edinburg lost control of her vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said. A preliminary investigation of the crash […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

3 suspects sentenced in connection with 2019 Port Isabel murder

A judge handed down sentences for three people involved in a 2019 murder in Port Isabel. Nelson Orona and Gloria Rueles Sanchez pleaded guilty to murder charges and sentenced to 38 and 30 years in prison, respectively. Both individuals were accused of murdering 29-year-old Miguel Angel Aguilera after his body...
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Man wanted for stealing SUV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to an auto theft. Police said the incident occurred at the 2900 block of Southmost on July 8. Surveillance footage showed the person taking a 2021 gray GMC Yukon. According to police, camera footage from the location showed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
60
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy