ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Pleased with the Progression of Ja’Corey Brooks

Sophomore wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks missed the entire spring period because of an injury but has gotten off to a strong start in fall camp according to Nick Saban. “Ja'Corey Brooks is doing really well,” Saban said on Wednesday. “Very competitive, smart, plays with a lot of toughness, very physical, doing a good. Has got really good hands.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

NFL Legend Talks to Alabama Football Team

Nick Saban continues the tradition of bringing in big-name speakers to visit with the Alabama football team during fall camp. Alex Smith, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Michael Phelps are some of the notable speakers he's brought in over the years. Each year the series of speakers have a common...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

24 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Kevin Turner

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in only 24 days, so let's look back at the career of former Bama fullback, Kevin Turner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Linebacker Lands On IR

The Denver Broncos have placed rookie edge rusher Christopher Allen on season ending injured reserve. Allen suffered a fractured foot in Alabama's 2021 season opener versus the Miami Hurricanes, and the healing process has taken longer than Allen or the Broncos had originally hoped for. In Allen's four-year career with...
DENVER, CO
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryce Young Talks Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young spoke with reporters about his new wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell on Tuesday. "He's someone who comes into practice every day with a great attitude,” Young said about Burton. “Before every practice, he's coming to me and say 'let's get it' ... he's willing to run any route, play any role."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Set to Have a Breakout Year

The Denver Broncos appear to be a Super Bowl favorite entering the 2022 season after acquiring superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. Unfortunately for the Broncos, Wilson lost one of his primary weapons after wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his ACL in the first week of training camp. Wilson will now have...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

25 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Derrick Lassic

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 25 days until kickoff, let's take a look at the career of former Bama running back Derrick Lassic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Gores Spanish Select Team

Alabama officially tipped-off their foreign tour with a staggering 108-64 win over the Spanish Select team which features pros including Ricky Rubio and Juancho and Willy Hernangomez. The lineup also features the legendary Gasol brothers. Alabama controlled the Spanish Select team like a master matador. Alabama displayed a balanced attack...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Defensive Back Releases Merchandise

Alabama football freshman Tre'Quon Fegans has released a line of his own merchandise. Student-athletes can now receive sponsorships, brand deals, and more since the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness Policy went into effect in July of 2021. The Ala., native is using Ruke Agency to sell his new brand, which...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimson Tide#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Utah State#Fbs
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Prospect Decommits From Big 10 Program

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker has decommitted from Penn State. The Phenix City, Ala., native chose the Nittany Lions in June of 2022 over Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Alabama. The four-star recruit discussed his decommitment decision with Chad Simmons from On3Sports. "The No. 120 overall prospect in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Star Inks New NIL Deal

Alabama softball ace Montana Fouts has a new NIL deal with Dick's Sporting Goods. She announced the new sponsorship both an Instagram story and post. The Team 27 member has had an active summer in the world of NIL, inking deals with Boombah, Summit Stands, Amazon, and Shine Facial Bar, just to name a few.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride

Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium Could be Closer Than You Think

Per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News, alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought. Kelly reports that the University of Alabama's concessionaire, Levy Premium Food Service LP, recently applied for a liquor license with the city of Tuscaloosa, and it could be approved by the city council as early as August 16.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy