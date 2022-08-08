Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Pleased with the Progression of Ja’Corey Brooks
Sophomore wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks missed the entire spring period because of an injury but has gotten off to a strong start in fall camp according to Nick Saban. “Ja'Corey Brooks is doing really well,” Saban said on Wednesday. “Very competitive, smart, plays with a lot of toughness, very physical, doing a good. Has got really good hands.”
BREAKING: Four-Star Offensive Tackle Commits to Crimson Tide
Miles McVay, four-star offensive tackle out of St. Louis, MO, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Thursday. McVay is the 19th commitment in Alabama's first ranked 2023 class. He joins Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen and Ryqueeze McElderry as the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Tide in...
NFL Legend Talks to Alabama Football Team
Nick Saban continues the tradition of bringing in big-name speakers to visit with the Alabama football team during fall camp. Alex Smith, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Michael Phelps are some of the notable speakers he's brought in over the years. Each year the series of speakers have a common...
Kool-Aid McKinstry Dreamed of Playing in a National Championship for Alabama
Growing up in Alabama, Kool Aid McKinstry watched the Crimson Tide form one of the greatest dynasties in modern sports, winning six national championships in 12 seasons. McKinstry met with the media for the first time in an Alabama uniform on Tuesday and talked about wanting to play on college football’s biggest stage.
24 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Kevin Turner
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in only 24 days, so let's look back at the career of former Bama fullback, Kevin Turner.
Former Bama Linebacker Lands On IR
The Denver Broncos have placed rookie edge rusher Christopher Allen on season ending injured reserve. Allen suffered a fractured foot in Alabama's 2021 season opener versus the Miami Hurricanes, and the healing process has taken longer than Allen or the Broncos had originally hoped for. In Allen's four-year career with...
BREAKING: Alabama Wideout JoJo Earle Suffers Broken Foot
Nick Saban spoke with the media following practice on Wednesday, and revealed that sophomore wide receiver JoJo Earle suffered a Jones fracture this week. As of now the timetable for his return is not fully known, but the receiver is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Earle joined the...
Bryce Young Talks Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young spoke with reporters about his new wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell on Tuesday. "He's someone who comes into practice every day with a great attitude,” Young said about Burton. “Before every practice, he's coming to me and say 'let's get it' ... he's willing to run any route, play any role."
Former Alabama Wide Receiver Set to Have a Breakout Year
The Denver Broncos appear to be a Super Bowl favorite entering the 2022 season after acquiring superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. Unfortunately for the Broncos, Wilson lost one of his primary weapons after wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his ACL in the first week of training camp. Wilson will now have...
25 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Derrick Lassic
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 25 days until kickoff, let's take a look at the career of former Bama running back Derrick Lassic.
Alabama Gores Spanish Select Team
Alabama officially tipped-off their foreign tour with a staggering 108-64 win over the Spanish Select team which features pros including Ricky Rubio and Juancho and Willy Hernangomez. The lineup also features the legendary Gasol brothers. Alabama controlled the Spanish Select team like a master matador. Alabama displayed a balanced attack...
Alabama Defensive Back Releases Merchandise
Alabama football freshman Tre'Quon Fegans has released a line of his own merchandise. Student-athletes can now receive sponsorships, brand deals, and more since the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness Policy went into effect in July of 2021. The Ala., native is using Ruke Agency to sell his new brand, which...
Alabama Prospect Decommits From Big 10 Program
Class of 2023 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker has decommitted from Penn State. The Phenix City, Ala., native chose the Nittany Lions in June of 2022 over Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Alabama. The four-star recruit discussed his decommitment decision with Chad Simmons from On3Sports. "The No. 120 overall prospect in...
Alabama Softball Star Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama softball ace Montana Fouts has a new NIL deal with Dick's Sporting Goods. She announced the new sponsorship both an Instagram story and post. The Team 27 member has had an active summer in the world of NIL, inking deals with Boombah, Summit Stands, Amazon, and Shine Facial Bar, just to name a few.
Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride
Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
Alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium Could be Closer Than You Think
Per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News, alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought. Kelly reports that the University of Alabama's concessionaire, Levy Premium Food Service LP, recently applied for a liquor license with the city of Tuscaloosa, and it could be approved by the city council as early as August 16.
Video:Trevon Diggs’ Son Steals The Show In The Most Adorable Way
Former University of Alabama Corner Back Trevon Diggs has been making waves in the NFL. Especially in the 2021 season. Diggs ended the 2021 season being selected to the AP NFL All-Pro First team - Defense. If you watched the NFL last season you don't have to wonder why. Diggs...
Former Alabama Defensive Tackle Gets Kicked Out of Training Camp
Former Alabama and current New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore had to leave Tuesday's training camp early after getting into a fight with a fellow teammate. Getting ejected for fighting has been a long-serving rule for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a...
Will Anderson, Jr. Shares Heartwarming Moment with Young Fan
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Jr. is well known for for taking down opposing quarterbacks with extreme force on Saturdays, but what many fans may not see as often is his drive for helping others. The former five-star put that on full display when he stopped this week to spend time...
Former Alabama Wideout Arrested, Charged with Criminal Mischief
Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall found himself the topic of several controversies in his time with Alabama, and despite transferring to the University of Texas this past offseason for seemingly a fresh start, it would appear as if trouble simply follows the young wideout. According to records from...
