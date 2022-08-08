Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
gentillymessenger.com
Mayor, audience member clash at District D budget town hall
The city kicked off its series of budget town halls in City Council District D on Tuesday evening (Aug. 9). Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District D Councilman Eugene Green presided over the event at Beacon Light Church in Gentilly. The town hall, which will rotate through all the council districts,...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 12-14
This Saturday, sport a scarlet frock for the Red Dress Run or bring out the linen for Dirty Linen Night. Charity runs, art markets, and dance festivals are on the lineup this weekend in New Orleans. Here's more of what's happening August 12-14. The New Orleans Recreational Development Commission is...
wgno.com
A contemporary Cajun restaurant in Mid-City, visit Toups’ Meatery today
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nestled just blocks from the historic New Orleans City Park, Chef Isaac Toups brings something wonderful to the area in the form of Toups’ Meatery. In 2012, the talented Chef and his wife/co-owner Amanda Toups opened Toups’ Meatery in Mid-City New Orleans. The...
NOLA.com
Bar owned by New Orleans' new 'night mayor' lacks alcohol license, documents show
The popular bar and performance venue owned by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s choice to lead the new “Office of Nighttime Economy” has operated without a valid city alcohol license for more than two months, according to city records. Howlin’ Wolf, the Warehouse District hotspot owned by Howard Kaplan,...
NOLA.com
Argus crowns royals for Carnival 2023 at golden anniversary ball
The Krewe of Argus, the Metairie organization that will celebrate a golden anniversary in 2023, recently held a coronation ball for the royalty that will reign over the season of festivities. Steven LaChute was crowned as king. Allison Langhetee was crowned queen. His majesty, chief operating officer of Jefferson Parish,...
theleadernews.com
Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night
For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
NOLA.com
A steakhouse beef fest, Adolfo Garcia's street food, more dining events to rev up summer
Deep summertime in New Orleans does bring some seasonal consolations, at least at the restaurant table. Its a time for special dinners, collaborations and other events to spark up the slow-season doldrums, in addition to the ongoing Coolinary dining deals this month. This month sees the return of some annual...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: NOLA East street issues
Fox 8 sues New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board over access to public records. Former Louisiana State Trooper exposed in Zurik investigation pleads guilty.
NOLA.com
Cast of 'Five Days at Memorial' Katrina miniseries share their New Orleans experiences
The truth is, most of the Hurricane Katrina miniseries "Five Days at Memorial" wasn’t shot in New Orleans. It was shot in Toronto, where a facsimile of the old Memorial Medical center and its helipad were constructed. But that doesn’t mean the cast, which spent about a month filming...
NOLA.com
'Frankly my dear,' this St. Charles Avenue film-inspired home offers plush living for $3.9M
You won't see Scarlett O'Hara sitting on the front porch chatting with the Tarleton twins, but the house, at 5705 St. Charles Ave., has the look and feel of Tara from "Gone with the Wind." Indeed, the original owner of the 1941 edifice told the architect and contractor he wanted...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for July 26-30, 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 704-710: $100, South Market Properties LLC to 710 Baronne Historic LLC. Canal St. 2826-2828: $910,000, Estate of Dale Edward Triguero to Chickie Wah Wah Property LLC. Palmyra St. 2609: $279,000, Dustin Hughes and Rebecca Rose Kemnitz Hughes to Rasec Vargas. Port of New Orleans 600; Poydras St. 3:...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
NOLA.com
Covington White Linen benefits Public Art Fund with fashionable sashay
Don't put that white linen away just yet. Covington White Linen for Public Art is Aug. 20 in the St. Tammany Parish historic downtown district. The "see and be seen" event takes places from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Put on by the Covington Business Association, the event showcases some...
uptownmessenger.com
Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up
New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
An open letter to Mayor Cantrell
Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
Want Chris Owens’ mink coat, dinner table, Blue Dog painting?
You can live just like Chris Owens.
NOLA.com
Mayhew Bakery, neighborhood hero after Hurricane Ida, to close. ‘It keeps getting harder’
When Mayhew Bakery opened in Faubourg St. John in the fall of 2019, it was part of a hopeful wave of small artisan bakeries helping revive the old craft around New Orleans neighborhoods. The pandemic descended just a few months later, then Hurricane Ida delivered a wallop. Now Mayhew Bakery...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration lays out $42 million plan for attrition savings
New Orleans officials laid out broad plans Thursday for spending savings from almost 1,000 vacant positions this year, as Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration figures out which of those jobs will be eliminated in a major downsizing. Much of the $42 million in spending would address the double whammy of...
