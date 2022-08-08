ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Lidia Jimeno Tries to Help Son Pedro, Wife Chantel ‘Restore’ Their Marriage

By Laura Rizzo
 3 days ago
Showing support. The Family Chantel star Lidia Jimeno hopes to find “solutions” that will help “restore” her son Pedro Jimeno’s relationship with wife Chantel Everett ahead of their divorce.

“Are you still in love with Chantel?” Lidia, 48, can be seen asking her son, 30, while they’re out to lunch in a new teaser clip of the Monday, August 8, episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

“The truth is, I can’t,” Pedro explained, adding that he has a “dream” he is working toward. “I want to achieve things in my life. She tells me, ‘You’re crazy.’ She says, ‘I already have a house, I have a job.’ She just stopped there.”

Lidia then wondered if Pedro would be “willing” for all of them to “sit down and have a conversation,” to which the realtor said his estranged wife, 31, would have to “tell the truth.”

“Truth must be told and also what will be the final decision on that. Because it’s hard to live like this,” Lidia said, calling Pedro and Chantel’s situation a “messy life.”

The mom of two further explained her desire for her son’s marriage to work during a private interview. “I already know what supposedly Pedro is doing to [Chantel]. Really she can tell me one thing, but in front of Pedro, I want her to affirm what she told me when we were together,” she said. “The truth is, I feel safer with my son because he is alone over there in the U.S., that he will be good with Chantel. So, I will look for solutions to see if they could restore their relationship.”

During an August 1 episode of the TLC series, Lidia admitted she took her daughter-in-law’s “side” after Chantel made a surprise trip to the Dominican Republic to ask for advice about how to save her marriage to Pedro after he told her he wanted a separation.

“Chantel seems to be hurt. As a woman, I took her side, a bit. But I was more curious to see what is Pedro’s version,” Lidia said in her confessional before video calling her son, who was not aware Chantel flew to his home country.

“She came to make amends,” Lidia said on the phone to a shocked Pedro. “That she has situations with the family, that she wanted to have a conversation because you don’t give her attention. It’s work and work.”

Pedro fired back, “How can she go down there to talk to you? That already upsets me. How can she go there to talk to you behind my back without telling me?”

Lidia was surprised things were so “serious” after Pedro revealed he asked his wife to move out and said he wanted to break up after she caused a “scene” in front of his coworkers during a happy hour.

“He has a new job and he doesn’t have time for anything anymore. I’ve called him myself and it’s always, ‘There’s a client, I’ll call you later.’ So I understand Chantel is right about that,” Lidia said in her confessional. “But to embarrass him in front of his coworkers? That’s not right.”

Comments / 7

Vicster
3d ago

Pedro's family are users, his mother would never want his marriage to work, that's why one of the reasons he's divorced today! TLC needs to quit showing them in future!!

Reply
11
Olivia Bouvier
3d ago

Pedro and his family are unattractive inside and out. Chantelle needs to move on, get some therapy girl.

Reply(1)
17
Beth Ann Lundguist
2d ago

Chantelle's mother might be his sponsor. Chantelle and Pedro was talking about moving his mother and sister to the US. His mother and sister are all about the money and material things

Reply
3
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
