Man who says Butler Twp. shooting suspect broke into home, pointed gun at him in 2019 speaks out

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A man threatened with a gun by Stephen Marlow three years ago is speaking to News Center 7 about the experience.

Stephen Marlow is accused of killing four people in a Butler Township neighborhood Friday and was captured by police in Kansas late Saturday night.

Marlow has been released off his probation a year ago from a felony conviction in 2019 and News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with the victim of this crime.

Family members of the four victims said they are not ready to talk to the media about their loss but Marlow had another victim that survived an incident three years ago.

In 2019, Marlow walked into a former friends house, Tyson Saulnier, without permission and pointed a gun at him, according to a police report.

“He starts to raise it, I’m like ‘What are you doing, get out of my house, what are you doing Stephen!?’” Saulnier recalls.

Saulnier said the incident was incredibly scary.

“I jumped out of the front door and ran” Saulnier said, “I’m shaking right now.”

Saulnier said he stopped meeting with Marlow a couple months before the incident after Marlow told him something he found troubling.

“He told me he heard voices in his head, he thought the government planted a chip in his head,” Saulnier said.

After the incident police went to Marlow’s apartment where he is said to have live alone. While conducting a sweep an officer reported seeing several gun cases, but did not look in them. The officer also reported seeing ammunition laying in the apartment, according to a police report.

Marlow was charged and convicted of aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing.

After the events that day Saulnier said he began preparing for the worst when he heard Marlow was on the run.

“I wasn’t leaving my house unless he was in jail or dead,” Saulnier said.

He got relief once he heard Marlow was caught in Kansas.

As investigators continue to try and piece together the puzzle and put their case together against Marlow, the victims families have begun to make funeral arrangements.

