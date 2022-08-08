ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWStalk 870

Massive New Sports Field Complex on Drawing Board for Pasco

According to new plans unveiled by the city of Pasco, there will be new fields coming to the east end of town. Pasco has plans for 10-field complex. The first phase has been unveiled and would include 3 of eventually ten fields. According to KEPR-TV and city sources, eventually, the project would have the capability for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, and other sports.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Fire Destroys Pendleton Flour Mill

UPDATE 8:33-The County Courthouse is closed due to the active fire at the Pendleton Flour Mill. State Court operations will be moving to the courthouse in Hermiston, 915 SE columbia Drive. (Pendleton, OR) -- An early morning fire that burned for hours has destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill. This apparently...
PENDLETON, OR
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Fire Near Grandview Threatens Homes

(Grandview, WA) -- Yakima County Fire District 5 crews have been battling the so-called Canyon Fire that's been active since Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the is burning too close to multiple homes, and authorities consider those homes threatened. Right now, the fire has charred around 300 acres and is 60% contained. The fire is said to be under control on it's northern side, but most of the threatened homes are in the path of it's southern flank. Right now, no word on how the fire got started.
GRANDVIEW, WA
NEWStalk 870

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

