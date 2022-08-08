Read full article on original website
Related
Monetary Authority of Singapore Calls Crypto Investments ‘Highly Hazardous’
Although it calls cryptocurrency investments “highly hazardous,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said it is not at risk from recent collapses in the industry. As Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Aug. 9), the MAS made this statement while also noting it had revoked its in-principle approval of a...
Reserve Bank of India Strengthens Digital Lending Rules
India’s central bank has issued new guidelines designed to add oversight to digital lending apps and the lenders who work with them. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) announcement from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the rules say that only regulated financial institutions (FIs) will be able to issue and collect loan repayments, a job that will not be up to third parties.
UN Agency: Crypto Adoption Threatens Developing Countries
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has warned that cryptocurrency use threatens developing countries’ monetary sovereignty — especially their ability to collect needed taxes — and remedies should include the global coordination of cryptocurrency taxation. While noting in an announcement that cryptocurrencies can ease...
Today in Crypto: S. Korea Financial Watchdog Eye Fast-Tracking Crypto Laws; India Probes 10 Crypto Exchanges in Instant Loan App Case; Binance Labs Invests in Web3 Infrastructure Firm Ankr; Australia Regulator Says Crypto Ownership Needs Rules
The South Korean finance watchdog is looking at fast-tracking a review of proposals for new crypto laws, a Coindesk report said. The task force plans to review proposed virtual asset legislation, of which there are 13 proposals currently. This comes after Terra collapsed and sent shock waves through the crypto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thailand Could Empower Central Bank to Help Regulate Crypto
Authorities in Thailand are reportedly planning to amend regulations and authorize the country’s central bank to tighten oversight of cryptocurrency and digital assets. “Right now, the central bank has no room to enter into the regulatory framework except for notifying that cryptos are not a legal means of payment for goods and services,” Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said, per a Bloomberg report Monday (Aug. 8). “So the framework is not clear enough to regulate the industry.”
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Kim Jong-Un Suffered 'High Fever' During COVID-19 Outbreak — Sister Threatens To 'Eradicate' South Korea For 'Dirty Objects'
The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, on Thursday declared a "shining victory" over COVID-19 as his influential sister revealed that he had a "high fever" and was "seriously ill" during a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the country. What Happened: Kim Yo Jong blamed South Korea for the outbreak...
EMEA Daily: LianLian Brings Financing Options to UK eCommerce; QED Invests in African Banking Platform
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), cross-border payments company LianLian expands its services to merchants in the U.K., and FinTech-focused venture capital firm QED Investors makes its African debut, leading a funding round for Nigeria’s TeamApt. Global cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two more ships depart from Ukraine -Turkey's defence ministry
ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 14 and marking the first export of wheat.
3 in 4 Brits Don't Use Smartphones to Check Prices, Inventory In-Store
The unofficial FinTech capital of Europe, Britain is still lagging when it comes to important aspects of the digital shift like mobile-assisted shopping and digital payments. In The U.K. edition of the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, part of a larger survey of 3,100 businesses and over 13,000 consumers across six countries, we find that U.K. merchants are lacking many of the digital features that make omnichannel shopping a delightful experience as opposed to the same old thing.
Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses
Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help the small U.K. businesses grow, a press release from BT said Thursday (Aug. 11). The partnership network is an effort by the British telecommunications provider to help micro-businesses with up to five employees, the release said. The idea behind the partnership is “boosting the growth of UK businesses and the public sector” and the company wants to look at bolstering customer experiences.
Spiking Food Prices, Fertilizer Shortages Put Multinational Businesses at Risk
Rising global food prices, exacerbated by grain and fertilizer shortages produced by the war in Ukraine, are not only hurting households, but posing risks for multinational businesses, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Aug. 11). One threat, according to the Journal, is that surging food prices will spark political unrest.
Wise, Plaid Launch Open Finance Partnership
Money transfer service Wise and payments processing company Plaid have formed an open finance agreement to help customers move money across different financial institutions (FIs). “FinTech has become so critical to daily life that most U.S. consumers (69%) would consider switching institutions if their primary account could not connect to...
QED Investors Makes First African Investment in TeamApt
TeamApt, a Nigerian business payments and banking platform, has just closed a financing round that includes investments from the FinTech specialist venture capital firm QED Investors, TeamApt announced Wednesday (Aug. 10). In a press release emailed to PYMNTS, CEO Tosin Eniolorunda said that “with this financing round, TeamApt is widening...
Stressed Consumers Get Some Relief As July Inflation Dips to 8.5%
The government's closely watched CPI report showed Wednesday (Aug 10) that inflation eased to 8.5% in July, marking a larger than expected dip from the 9.1% level posted in June. According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report, a 10.9% annual increase in food prices -- the largest...
Rising Inflation Curbs Enthusiasm for Ride-Hailing, Micro-Mobility
The paycheck-to-paycheck pain has us all reining in spending — and disconnecting a bit. And staying off the roads. And the electric scooters. We’re hailing Uber and Lyft drivers a bit less often too. In the most recent ConnectedEconomy™ report, “Paycheck to Paycheck Consumers Digitally Disengage,” more than...
Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use
Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
Today in B2B Payments: DocuPhase Buys Workflow Automation Firm Frevvo; Freightos Moves Beyond Sea and Air
Today in B2B payments, B2B automation services provider DocuPhase adds workflow automation company Frevvo to help grow its work in educational fields, and global freight and booking platform Freightos has expanded its scope beyond sea and air to land transportation. DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation...
What the UK’s Economic Crime Bills Mean for Anti-Money Laundering Fight
Last week saw the implementation of the U.K.’s long-awaited “Register of Overseas Entities,” a cornerstone of the government’s Economic Crime Act. But what is “economic crime” and why has the U.K. been moved to legislate against it?. In February, as countries around the world...
U.K.・
Job Vacancies in UK Financial Sector Highest on Record
Amid rapid digitization that led to a skills gap along with labor shifts stemming from the pandemic, the U.K. financial sector is experiencing its highest level of job vacancy rates on record. As reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday (Aug. 10) the industry had more than five unfilled vacancies for every...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0