The unofficial FinTech capital of Europe, Britain is still lagging when it comes to important aspects of the digital shift like mobile-assisted shopping and digital payments. In The U.K. edition of the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, part of a larger survey of 3,100 businesses and over 13,000 consumers across six countries, we find that U.K. merchants are lacking many of the digital features that make omnichannel shopping a delightful experience as opposed to the same old thing.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO