ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
MY 103.5

Fire weather danger increases for Northeast Montana counties

Fire Weather Watches have been issued for dangerous conditions in several northeast Montana counties because of high temperatures and very gusty winds. Conditions are drying up again across the state and more Fire Weather Watches are being issued as the temperatures stay high, humidities stay low and the winds remain gusty. Those elements are a recipe for disaster.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flathead County, MT
Health
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
MY 103.5

What’s The Most Kid-Friendly Place In Montana?

Montana is a popular tourist destination year-round, and the most common visitors are typically families. When people come to Montana, they tend to hit the big attractions like Yellowstone, Glacier, and Flathead Lake. These are incredible places, especially for adults who enjoy nature and great views, but we wanted to know what the best destinations for the whole family were. We've done a list of the most boring places in Montana, but what about kid-friendly?
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?

I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?

What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more formal? Luckily, here in Montana we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but it's hard to say which one is the best. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?

This urban legend was told to me my whole life growing up, and it's still a huge part of local lore today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, and is a popular destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that lurks below the surface, dating back over 100 years.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Montana Confirmed#Health Department#Dphhs
MY 103.5

Love Hiking in Montana? You Should Check Out This App

If you want an easy way to find a hiking trail, this might be the app for you. Hiking in Montana is one of the most popular outdoor activities during warm months. The Gallatin Valley is covered with hiking trails near and far. Some hikes are short and easy, and some are long, arduous treks. The problem is not everyone knows where the trails are in the Gallatin Valley or Montana, but I might have found something to help.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

This Montana Airbnb Is Cute As A Button And Priced Just Right

My son wants to head to Flathead Lake one of these weekends, so I have been looking at some Airbnb's in that area to see what is out there and hopefully find something that won't cost me an arm and a leg. He is pretty laid back when it comes to travel—doesn't expect the hotel with a waterpark, valet parking, or room service for a king.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MY 103.5

Helpful Guide to Picking Huckleberries For the First Time

Huckleberries and Montana go together like peas and carrots. If you stop into any gift shop in Montana, you're guaranteed to find a wide variety of huckleberry-themed products. Pre-made huckleberry products are great and all, but there's nothing quite like a homemade huckleberry pie made with berries you picked yourself....
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Looking For The Very Best? This Montana Favorite Reigns Supreme.

Summer in Montana means farmer's markets and roadside fruit stands. We recently discussed how many Montanans look forward to Flathead Cherries all summer long, but that isn't the only delicious fruit of the summer that Montanans love. Of course, we're talking about the world-famous Dixon Melons. Last year was my...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.

They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

How Hot is Too Hot In Montana? Educate Yourself, Family & Friends

Our Montana summers can get pretty hot, as we all know. For example, this week we have been in a "heat advisory." These typically go into effect when temperatures are supposed to be over 100 for a couple of days in a row, and are meant to remind people that they will need extra fluids and to take precautions for heat illnesses.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Dangerous Heat Advisories Sneak Into Western Montana

Triple digit temperatures up to 105 are expected in western Montana through Sunday night. This weekend is going to be a scorcher for most of Montana, and we expect more advisories to kick in for more counties. For the moment, the most western of Montana area s are under Heat Advisories through Sunday evening for triple digit temperatures.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

[WATCH] Surprise! Daring Bear Steals Hiker’s Backpack in Montana

This video serves as a reminder not to leave attractants out when recreating outdoors in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks released a video that shows a bear stealing a hiker's backpack and running off with it. According to Montana FWP, the hiker had stopped to use the restroom and left their backpack lying on the ground outside of the building.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy