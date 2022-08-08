Read full article on original website
Related
Plan On Starting This In Montana? Here Are Some Facts To Consider
If you are entering that time of life where you decide that you would like to start a family, but are unsure if you are financially, mentally, and physically ready, here are some things you should know, as a Montanan. We all know that raising children can be expensive. Then...
As Many Montanans Are Struggling To Get By, Now This. Seriously?
Let's be honest, the last couple of years have been really tough for a whole lot of Montanans. First, there was the pandemic, then there were all of the post-pandemic issues like businesses having a really hard time finding folks to work. Of course, that's not all. Housing costs have...
Fire weather danger increases for Northeast Montana counties
Fire Weather Watches have been issued for dangerous conditions in several northeast Montana counties because of high temperatures and very gusty winds. Conditions are drying up again across the state and more Fire Weather Watches are being issued as the temperatures stay high, humidities stay low and the winds remain gusty. Those elements are a recipe for disaster.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s The Most Kid-Friendly Place In Montana?
Montana is a popular tourist destination year-round, and the most common visitors are typically families. When people come to Montana, they tend to hit the big attractions like Yellowstone, Glacier, and Flathead Lake. These are incredible places, especially for adults who enjoy nature and great views, but we wanted to know what the best destinations for the whole family were. We've done a list of the most boring places in Montana, but what about kid-friendly?
Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?
I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more formal? Luckily, here in Montana we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but it's hard to say which one is the best. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar...
Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?
This urban legend was told to me my whole life growing up, and it's still a huge part of local lore today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, and is a popular destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that lurks below the surface, dating back over 100 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
Love Hiking in Montana? You Should Check Out This App
If you want an easy way to find a hiking trail, this might be the app for you. Hiking in Montana is one of the most popular outdoor activities during warm months. The Gallatin Valley is covered with hiking trails near and far. Some hikes are short and easy, and some are long, arduous treks. The problem is not everyone knows where the trails are in the Gallatin Valley or Montana, but I might have found something to help.
Death Row In Montana? Meet The Inmates Awaiting Their Last Breath
DAVID LAWSON (1957-2006) David Thomson Lawson, a know drug addict, was sentenced to death for the murder of three people. Lawson was convicted of strangling and killing three of four members of the Rodstein family. Victims included David and Monica (39) and their son Andrew (11). Their 15-year-old daughter, Amy,...
This Montana Airbnb Is Cute As A Button And Priced Just Right
My son wants to head to Flathead Lake one of these weekends, so I have been looking at some Airbnb's in that area to see what is out there and hopefully find something that won't cost me an arm and a leg. He is pretty laid back when it comes to travel—doesn't expect the hotel with a waterpark, valet parking, or room service for a king.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check it Out! Montana’s First Dude Ranch is Unbelievably Awesome
The historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch was the first of its kind in Montana. The ranch is located 10 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, in the Cedar Creek drainage, against the backdrop of the Absaroka Mountains. In 1910, the construction of a series of cabins began on a piece of...
Helpful Guide to Picking Huckleberries For the First Time
Huckleberries and Montana go together like peas and carrots. If you stop into any gift shop in Montana, you're guaranteed to find a wide variety of huckleberry-themed products. Pre-made huckleberry products are great and all, but there's nothing quite like a homemade huckleberry pie made with berries you picked yourself....
Looking For The Very Best? This Montana Favorite Reigns Supreme.
Summer in Montana means farmer's markets and roadside fruit stands. We recently discussed how many Montanans look forward to Flathead Cherries all summer long, but that isn't the only delicious fruit of the summer that Montanans love. Of course, we're talking about the world-famous Dixon Melons. Last year was my...
Is it Legal to Break a Car Window in Montana if a Pet is Inside?
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the "dog days of summer" are from July 3 to August 11. They wrote,. In ancient Greece and Rome, the Dog Days were believed to be a time of drought, bad luck, and unrest, when dogs and men alike would be driven mad by the extreme heat!
Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.
They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
How Hot is Too Hot In Montana? Educate Yourself, Family & Friends
Our Montana summers can get pretty hot, as we all know. For example, this week we have been in a "heat advisory." These typically go into effect when temperatures are supposed to be over 100 for a couple of days in a row, and are meant to remind people that they will need extra fluids and to take precautions for heat illnesses.
Dangerous Heat Advisories Sneak Into Western Montana
Triple digit temperatures up to 105 are expected in western Montana through Sunday night. This weekend is going to be a scorcher for most of Montana, and we expect more advisories to kick in for more counties. For the moment, the most western of Montana area s are under Heat Advisories through Sunday evening for triple digit temperatures.
[WATCH] Surprise! Daring Bear Steals Hiker’s Backpack in Montana
This video serves as a reminder not to leave attractants out when recreating outdoors in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks released a video that shows a bear stealing a hiker's backpack and running off with it. According to Montana FWP, the hiker had stopped to use the restroom and left their backpack lying on the ground outside of the building.
MY 103.5
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT
My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://my1035.com
Comments / 0