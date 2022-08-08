JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS IN BUILD-UP PHASE - INVESTMENT ON TRACK. ACQUISITION EXPANDS CAPABILITIES AND EXPERTISE IN CELL THERAPY. HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced its financial results for the first half-year of 2022. HIGHLIGHTS. EVOTEC...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO