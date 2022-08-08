ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo releases limited number of 2023 season tickets for sale

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLVk3_0h9aRn3o00

After nearly two years of inactivity due to the pandemic, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo made a triumphant, Texas-sized return this year to toast its 90th anniversary. RodeoHouston's epic comeback saw a history-making hip-hop takeover - including SLABs on the rodeo floor - by our local legend Bun B , inspired shows by
Gwen Stefani and Journey , and a fitting close by the King of Country .

The video above is from a previous report.

While RodeoHouston 2022 will be hard to top, fans can now prepare for the next year's iteration, as a limited number of 2023 season tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 9. Season tickets will be available online and start at $500, with an eight-ticket purchase limit per household, according to a rodeo press release.

SEE ALSO: Mark your calendar for these RodeoHouston dates in 2023

As CultureMap
reported in April, next year's rodeo runs February 28-March 19. These 2023 season tickets for sale include all 20 RodeoHouston performances. For those more interested in Individual tickets, those will go on sale once the 2023 star entertainer lineup is announced at a later date, per the rodeo.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journey#The King Of Country#Rodeohouston 2022#Houston Culturemap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy