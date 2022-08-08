ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

97 Rock

Popeyes Says Tri-Cities Grand Opening “Biggest West of the Mississippi”

Last week chicken madness ensued with the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken in Tri-Cities. Now according to the GM of the local branch Jacob Ayala, the Tri-Cities grand opening in Kennewick was the biggest in the history of the company "west of the Mississippi." I knew it has been busy at that location since they opened, but that fact is absolutely crazy!
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Annoying Habit Needs to be Enforced Better on NW Beaches

I grew up going to the beaches in the great northwest. My Grandparents were from the Oregon coast so my family went there very often while I was growing up. I was mainly raised in eastern Washington around Spokane where we usually went to Priest lake, Coeur d'alene lake, Lake Roosevelt, or any of the rivers in the surrounding area. There has always been one thing that has got my goat, but that "thing" seems to have gotten worse over the years.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Live Out Your Dreams of Hobbit Hole Glamping in Washington State

For the record, I can sleep on the ground with no tent and have no issues. My wife on the other hand needs at least a camper with a bed and cushions in order to go camping. I believe the term used today is "glamping!" If you are a glamper like my wife, this hidden hideaway not only will have the amenities you need to survive, but you can live out a childhood dream as well.
SEQUIM, WA
97 Rock

These 3 Pests Are Devouring You in the Northwest

Call them what you want. Bugs, insects, pests, or those things on the ground that give you the willys. If you are getting eating alive while you are enjoying the great outdoors in the northwest, these are the 3 bugs that are most likely responsible. Mosquitoes - If you were...
WASHINGTON STATE
Person
Judy Campbell
97 Rock

5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State

There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

Want to Live in Your RV in Washington State?

My in-laws own a huge motor home/RV and last weekend my son asked an interesting question. "Can I live in the motor home all year long?"I wasn't sure, so I looked it up. So you own an RV and you (or your kid) want to live in it all year long, but can you really do it in Washington State? The answer to that question is not so simple surprisingly. According to Washington State law, it is legal to live in an RV with no restrictions state wide but there are lots of zoning restrictions you will need to worry about depending on where you are trying to stay.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?

There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
ABERDEEN, WA
97 Rock

Amazing Gas Station Chicken Might be Best in Washington

First, let me get this out of the way. I LOVE ME SOME CHICKEN! It is one of my favorite foods. Never would I think that I would find some of the best chicken I have EVER eaten at a little hidden gas station in eastern Washington State. It is so good, I can not drive by without stopping to get my chicken-on-a-stick fix.
LIND, WA
97 Rock

Is It A Felony To Camp On Public Land In Washington State?

Tennessee passed a law that recently went into effect making it a felony to "camp" on public lands. Is it the same here in Washington? Can you be charged with a felony when camping on public grounds without consent in this state? Technically this question has nothing to do with what I would call traditional camping, and everything to do with the homeless problem we see everywhere. So how is our state dealing with this and what is allowed in the law? The answer is very complicated.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Another Reason to Hate Tik Tok? New Car Theft Challenge

New Tik Tok Challenge tells users how to boost certain car types (Google Play-Getty Images) New Tik Tok Challenge tells users how to boost certain car types (Google Play-Getty Images) As if we didn't have enough problems that can be traced back to misuse of social media, here comes the...
WASHINGTON STATE
