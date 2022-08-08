My in-laws own a huge motor home/RV and last weekend my son asked an interesting question. "Can I live in the motor home all year long?"I wasn't sure, so I looked it up. So you own an RV and you (or your kid) want to live in it all year long, but can you really do it in Washington State? The answer to that question is not so simple surprisingly. According to Washington State law, it is legal to live in an RV with no restrictions state wide but there are lots of zoning restrictions you will need to worry about depending on where you are trying to stay.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO