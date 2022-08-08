Read full article on original website
Do WA and OR Have the Best Rest Stops? Yes! They Are Ranked…
Believe it or not, when it comes to Rest Stops, we rank above. I never knew there was a ranking. But, after some investigation, I did indeed find out, that Washington and Oregon have some of the best rest areas. Some of us travel. And, we all have to go....
Popeyes Says Tri-Cities Grand Opening “Biggest West of the Mississippi”
Last week chicken madness ensued with the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken in Tri-Cities. Now according to the GM of the local branch Jacob Ayala, the Tri-Cities grand opening in Kennewick was the biggest in the history of the company "west of the Mississippi." I knew it has been busy at that location since they opened, but that fact is absolutely crazy!
This Awesome Horror Balloon Festival Desperately Needs To Come to Tri-Cities
Cabel Adams Is The Creator Behind The Horror Balloon Festival. Prosser and Walla Walla are both known for their amazing balloon festivals but what if we could get Tri-Cities their own unique balloon festival?. Adams Says He Was Inspired To Entertain The Locals In Eugene. Halloween is around the corner...
Annoying Habit Needs to be Enforced Better on NW Beaches
I grew up going to the beaches in the great northwest. My Grandparents were from the Oregon coast so my family went there very often while I was growing up. I was mainly raised in eastern Washington around Spokane where we usually went to Priest lake, Coeur d'alene lake, Lake Roosevelt, or any of the rivers in the surrounding area. There has always been one thing that has got my goat, but that "thing" seems to have gotten worse over the years.
Franklin, Feds Join to ‘Clean Up’ Carbody Beach–Gate Coming?
Over the last few weeks, we've covered the growing issues with garbage, illegal drinking, and even gun use at the popular Carbody Beach. Now, Franklin County is teaming up with the Feds to deal with the issue. Newer gate to be installed, Federal agents add patrols. Now, the Franklin County...
Live Out Your Dreams of Hobbit Hole Glamping in Washington State
For the record, I can sleep on the ground with no tent and have no issues. My wife on the other hand needs at least a camper with a bed and cushions in order to go camping. I believe the term used today is "glamping!" If you are a glamper like my wife, this hidden hideaway not only will have the amenities you need to survive, but you can live out a childhood dream as well.
5 Fabulous Waterfalls Worth the Drive to be Amazed by in Washington
I've resided in Washington since 2014, and I've seen three waterfalls. One was in Spokane, and the other in Oregon. Multnomah Falls. I only saw it because it's on the road I was traveling, I-84. Being from Minnesota, I've seen my share of waterfalls. I LOVE them!. Anyway, this post...
These 3 Pests Are Devouring You in the Northwest
Call them what you want. Bugs, insects, pests, or those things on the ground that give you the willys. If you are getting eating alive while you are enjoying the great outdoors in the northwest, these are the 3 bugs that are most likely responsible. Mosquitoes - If you were...
Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land
Sick Of Washington State? Here are 10 States That'll Give You Free land. I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 10 other states that'll give you free land to move there.
Gorgeous Kennewick VRBO Is Picture Perfect for Staycation Getaway
Peek Inside This Gorgeous Kennewick VRBO That You Can Rent. If you are thinking about a staycation, why not sneak off to this awesome Kennewick VRBO that we found online?. Amazing Views Of The Columbia River Awaits You At Kennewick VRBO. This VRBO caught my attention with the dramatic Audrey...
5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State
There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
Washington State’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has 9 Thrilling Courses
Washington State's Most Expensive Restaurant Has A Thrilling 9-Course Meal. I'm always looking for a great birthday or anniversary ideas for my wife and I discovered a restaurant in Washington State that might be worth checking out. Meals Can Cost Between $300 to $400 Per Person. If you are a...
Is It Legal In Washington For Your Dog To Ride In The Back Of An Open Truck Bed?
Is It Legal For My Dog To Ride In An Open Truck Bed In Washington State?. As I was coming down 27th avenue in Kennewick a few days ago I saw a dog running from side to side in the back of a truck. Washington Drivers Might Be Breaking The...
Want to Live in Your RV in Washington State?
My in-laws own a huge motor home/RV and last weekend my son asked an interesting question. "Can I live in the motor home all year long?"I wasn't sure, so I looked it up. So you own an RV and you (or your kid) want to live in it all year long, but can you really do it in Washington State? The answer to that question is not so simple surprisingly. According to Washington State law, it is legal to live in an RV with no restrictions state wide but there are lots of zoning restrictions you will need to worry about depending on where you are trying to stay.
Silver Alert: At-Risk, Missing Person, Have You Seen John Scranton?
Washington Patrol is asking for our assistance. A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old John Scranton, of Federal Way. However, John Scranton was last seen in the Tri-Cities area. WSP believes Scranton's last contact was on Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 2:30 pm in Richland. Scranton's residence is in...
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?
There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
Amazing Gas Station Chicken Might be Best in Washington
First, let me get this out of the way. I LOVE ME SOME CHICKEN! It is one of my favorite foods. Never would I think that I would find some of the best chicken I have EVER eaten at a little hidden gas station in eastern Washington State. It is so good, I can not drive by without stopping to get my chicken-on-a-stick fix.
Is It A Felony To Camp On Public Land In Washington State?
Tennessee passed a law that recently went into effect making it a felony to "camp" on public lands. Is it the same here in Washington? Can you be charged with a felony when camping on public grounds without consent in this state? Technically this question has nothing to do with what I would call traditional camping, and everything to do with the homeless problem we see everywhere. So how is our state dealing with this and what is allowed in the law? The answer is very complicated.
Another Reason to Hate Tik Tok? New Car Theft Challenge
New Tik Tok Challenge tells users how to boost certain car types (Google Play-Getty Images) New Tik Tok Challenge tells users how to boost certain car types (Google Play-Getty Images) As if we didn't have enough problems that can be traced back to misuse of social media, here comes the...
