dallasexpress.com
Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought
Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
fox7austin.com
Texas has lowest gas price average of any US state: AAA
AUSTIN, Texas - Gas prices in Texas are continuing to trend downward. As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the national average was $4.07, and the statewide average was $3.57, according to AAA. In Travis County, the average was slightly higher at $3.64. But in Austin, some gas stations were selling regular...
KSAT 12
“He has total veto power”: Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas’ troubled power grid, sources say
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
Dallas Observer
Oncor Earned a Lot of Dough While Texas Fried
It’s not the Observer’s job to tell you it’s hot. At this point, it’s not even news. What is interesting though, is how Oncor, Dallas-based and and Texas’ largest energy delivery company, increased revenue because of it. According to an Aug. 4 press release, the...
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Bitcoin Miner In Texas Makes More Money From The Shutdown
A heatwave in Texas forces bitcoin miners to shut down their rigs - Riot Blockchain has made more money from electricity credits than it has from mining. Bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain made more money shutting down its prospecting rigs in July 2022 than it made from new bitcoin over the same period. The reason for this is that Riot had bought electricity in advance, which the company did not need in July - and was thus able to sell it back to the network operators at a premium.
Click2Houston.com
EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is the subject of an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency following complaints that the state agency violated civil rights laws in its permitting of concrete batch plants.
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
Stimulus money still available for renters and homeowners in Texas
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander mils (Unsplash) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these governemnt funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
Ghost towns of the Concho Valley: Crockett and Sutton County
Everything is bigger and better in Texas, including the number of ghost towns. According to Texas Highways, the Lone Star State is home to 511 ghost towns, which is the most a state has. Crockett County and Sutton County are home to a combined four ghost towns.
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
KWTX
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
KHOU
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
checkoutdfw.com
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards
Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Who owns groundwater, surface water, and the rain
This story is one of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. The water we use in the Highland Lakes can be divided into three categories:...
