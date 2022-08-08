ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought

Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
Texas has lowest gas price average of any US state: AAA

AUSTIN, Texas - Gas prices in Texas are continuing to trend downward. As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the national average was $4.07, and the statewide average was $3.57, according to AAA. In Travis County, the average was slightly higher at $3.64. But in Austin, some gas stations were selling regular...
“He has total veto power”: Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas’ troubled power grid, sources say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
Oncor Earned a Lot of Dough While Texas Fried

It’s not the Observer’s job to tell you it’s hot. At this point, it’s not even news. What is interesting though, is how Oncor, Dallas-based and and Texas’ largest energy delivery company, increased revenue because of it. According to an Aug. 4 press release, the...
Abdul Ghani

Bitcoin Miner In Texas Makes More Money From The Shutdown

A heatwave in Texas forces bitcoin miners to shut down their rigs - Riot Blockchain has made more money from electricity credits than it has from mining. Bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain made more money shutting down its prospecting rigs in July 2022 than it made from new bitcoin over the same period. The reason for this is that Riot had bought electricity in advance, which the company did not need in July - and was thus able to sell it back to the network operators at a premium.
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money still available for renters and homeowners in Texas

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander mils (Unsplash) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these governemnt funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards

Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
