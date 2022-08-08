Endorsements: Moore, Cordero for Orange County Commission | Editorial

Orange County, home to 1.4 million and growing fast, is a sprawling and complex place, from Orlando’s dense urban core to still-rural lands in Apopka and Zellwood – not to mention that magical corner of the county that is the world’s top family tourism destination. For the most part, Orange County commissioners have done an admirable job of balancing competing interests – managing 8,000 employees and a $4.4 billion budget that provides a wide range of services from libraries to Lynx while coordinating future growth, environmental management and road planning.

The county has big challenges ahead and will need decisive leadership over the next two years. Fortunately, slates of candidates in Districts 2 and 4 offer solid choices from which to craft a balanced, responsive commission.

District 2: Christine Moore

We’ll be the first to admit it: We’re not always on the same page with first-term commissioner Christine Moore, particularly on growth management issues. But we can’t fault her solid record of service to her district, which includes much of north Orange County. It’s not just sidewalks and street lamps — Moore has been vocal about much bigger needs, including funding for a 12-year, $123 million plan to remove aging septic systems in the Wekiva River basin.

Of course, we’re disappointed in her lack of support for two voter-approved measures that passed by thundering margins: The edict to protect Split Oak Forest and the “rights of nature” amendment that deserves a much stronger defense from county leaders.

But she’s not the only one who let voters down.

It’s also important to acknowledge that, as the commission’s most conservative member by far, Moore provides an important source of balance to Orange County’s priorities. We’d like to see her expand the use of her conservative credentials to plead the case of Orange County in Tallahassee, helping to redress the imbalance between the truckloads of sales-tax revenue it ships north with the below-average per capita return in state-funded projects.

That priority resonates with one of her opponents, Sandra Fatmi-Hall. As a community activist who’s headed several civic organizations, currently serving as executive director of the United Foundation of Central Florida, a Pine Hills-based nonprofit, Fatmi-Hall says she has successfully brought millions of dollars of community investment and generated engagement in beneficial projects. She has a solid grasp of the county’s needs and issues. We believe she could be an effective representative for District 2. A third candidate, entrepreneur Christopher Delgado of Apopka, was unable to join the editorial board interview but has built an impressive record of community philanthropy and business leadership — and he’s only 30. We expect great contributions from both, but Moore’s unique voice and focus on District 2 give her the edge for re-election.

District 4: Maribel Gomez Cordero

Maribel Gomez Cordero squeaked onto the County Commission in 2018 by the narrowest of margins — just 181 votes ahead of her opponent in the District 4 race. Since then she’s been a vocal defender of Orange County residents’ interests, such as her notable vote in December 2019 against an allocation of up to $125 million for a road that would serve Universal Studios’ expansion plans. She’s also been critical of projects that pushed sprawling development into rural areas, and spoke up to criticize a lack of information to Orange County’s fast-growing sector of Spanish-speaking residents during the COVID pandemic. If re-elected, she promises to keep focusing on job growth and public safety, two worthy priorities for this district. Voters should keep her on the job.

Among her opponents, Mercedes Fonseca is a standout, with a deep knowledge of Orange County’s circumstances and challenges gleaned from her service as an aide for eight years to former Commissioner Pete Clarke. Karl A. Pearson, the third candidate in the race, doesn’t match her preparation level, though he seems sincerely committed to learning more. They both oppose a proposed 1-cent sales tax increase, saying Orange county residents are facing an uncertain economy.

Neither has made the case to replace Cordero, whose record of advocacy and thoughtful positions are needed on the commission.

About endorsements

We will be posting our endorsements in local races over the next few weeks. However, we urge voters to not rely solely on our opinions in deciding how to cast a vote. Voters should check the candidates’ campaign websites and social media accounts (if they don’t have either, that should be a red flag). Ask friends and neighbors what they think. Google the candidates and go to ocfelections.com to see who’s giving money to their campaigns. In addition, we’ve recorded our interviews and posted them in full at OrlandoSentinel.com/opinion .

Election endorsements are the opinion of the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, which consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio, Jay Reddick and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell participates in interviews and deliberations. Send emails to insight@orlandosentinel.com .