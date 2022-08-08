Read full article on original website
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.17.
JMP Securities Boosts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $137.00
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.88.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.45.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.30.
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $38.37
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.69 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.54
The company has a market cap of $760.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Stifel Nicolaus
CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.31.
Big Lots Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Hedge...
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $93.05
Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $20.22
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
