Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down to $16.02
HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.75.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.17.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.
CX Institutional Makes New $811,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.45.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.39.
Investors Buy High Volume of Workhorse Group Call Options (NASDAQ:WKHS)
NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.91. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
JMP Securities Boosts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $137.00
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.88.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Investors Purchase Large Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.92.
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Arista Networks by 188.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.60.
