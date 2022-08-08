ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals

When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities

Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Lifestyle
City
Tri-cities, WA
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Tri-cities, WA
Restaurants
Kennewick, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Restaurants
Tri-cities, WA
Lifestyle
Tri-cities, WA
Food & Drinks
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Homebuilding slows in the Tri-Cities but demand goes on

Four interest rate hikes and a supply chain that adds months to the delivery for everything involved with homebuilding is curtailing new home construction in the Tri-Cities. Local homebuilders secured permits for 768 homes in the first seven months of 2022, according to HBA research. That is down from the 1,055 issued in the same period in 2021 and from the six-year average of 908, or a drop of 27% compared to last year and 15% behind the recent average.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Liquor Licenses – August 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Muret-Gaston, 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way, Suite 120, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters, additional location; beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu. Aquilini Brands USA, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Unit C, Benton City....
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Campbell
97 Rock

Annoying Habit Needs to be Enforced Better on NW Beaches

I grew up going to the beaches in the great northwest. My Grandparents were from the Oregon coast so my family went there very often while I was growing up. I was mainly raised in eastern Washington around Spokane where we usually went to Priest lake, Coeur d'alene lake, Lake Roosevelt, or any of the rivers in the surrounding area. There has always been one thing that has got my goat, but that "thing" seems to have gotten worse over the years.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs

PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
PASCO, WA
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Yakima Valley Fair Livestock Sale in Grandview

Scenes from the livestock sale at the Yakima Valley Fair Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Grandview, Wahs. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
GRANDVIEW, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Round Table Pizza#Food Drink#Tri Cities Is Inspiring#Columbia Industries#Ci Information Management#The Tri Cities#Ci Solution
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Estate liquidation professionals help Tri-Citians clear out clutter

Have unwanted stuff lying around? Perhaps a whole houseful?. Tri-City estate liquidators can help, offering a variety of selling formats including traditional tag sales, auctions and direct purchases. Estate sales aren’t just for the elderly, or even estates. Rick Craig, owner of Craig Estate Sales, has been running in-home...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care

The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KIMA TV

Tap and Draft, two Great Pyrenees mixes are up for adoption

These two affectionate pups were found in Toppenish by animal control about a month ago. To adopt them, go to Yakima Humane Society's website. Tap: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693439&fbclid=IwAR1YJk6d4T8cRmQrQ7A_8JLdJ-R0klgoEyQbTxCdHmusxmIjDDfkZaSJEjI. Draft: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693425&fbclid=IwAR3e1q33J6uSk0QCxX_IRffiPAq57dZXJfmPqq-rtvELubejEDy0McK7RTo.
TOPPENISH, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Badger Mountain Elementary School

The Richland School District will complete construction of Badger Mountain Elementary School, a 65,000-square-foot building with 28 general education classrooms and three for special education services, in time for the first day of school on Aug. 30. The $26.8 million new school also has a library, music and art rooms,...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy