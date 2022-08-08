Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Two people are dead after shooting in Birchwood Homes
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A shooting took place on Sunday morning, August 7, at approximately 2:30 a.m. in an apartment in Birchwood Homes. Ricardo James Duperior, a 28-year-old male and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, an 18-year-old female are both dead as a result of the shooting and both deaths are considered homicides according to the Fairbanks Police Department (FPD).
kinyradio.com
Man steals DOT truck in Fairbanks, later arrested in Wasilla
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Fairbanks resident was arrested Monday after authorities located a truck he allegedly stole from an Alaska Department of Transportation yard in Fairbanks. Troopers report that on Sunday at about 11:30 in the evening, an individual was caught on security footage breaking into a Fairbanks area...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska State Troopers respond to house fire on Chena Hot Springs Road
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska State Troopers (AST) responded to a house fire on Chena Hot Springs Road on Friday, August 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m. Upon arrival AST described the single story residence as “heavily engulfed.” According to a press release, the home, located at 5100 Chena Hot Springs Road, is located outside of a fire protection area.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Department of Motor Vehicles moves to new location
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - If you have recently needed to conduct any business at the Fairbanks Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), chances are you headed to the familiar site on Peger Road. Upon arrival, you were greeted with a sign stating the DMV has moved. For over 30 years the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
webcenterfairbanks.com
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Central Recycling Facility is closed
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On July 1, the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) Central Recycling Facility (CRF) closed as the borough faced issues in replacing the operator after the contract ended. Since then, efforts have been made to make some recycling services available despite the non-operational status of the central...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Twenty-one year old from North Pole competes in American Ninja Warrior
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Tristan Wyman has admired NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (ANW) for over ten years. Wyman was in middle school when he first heard about the show and its notorious obstacle course before coming across it on television. Instantly Tristan became hooked when ANW was in its fourth season. His dreams became a reality earlier this year, as he was a contestant in Season 14 of ANW.
nomadlawyer.org
Fairbanks: 6 Best Places To Explore In Fairbanks, Alaska
The city of Fairbanks, Alaska is located in the far north of the United States. At 65 degrees north latitude, the city is an ideal destination for a visit. You’ll find all of the amenities and services you could possibly need, as well as fascinating museums, natural wonders, and cultural attractions.
drifttravel.com
Explore Fairbanks Unveils New Aurora Viewing Map & Guide
Explore Fairbanks’ original, brand-new Aurora Borealis Viewing Map & Guide demystifies chasing the northern lights for travelers seeking to view the northern lights in the Fairbanks region. In addition to top-notch northern lights information, this useful tool identifies primary aurora viewing locations on a map specifically designed for making chasing the aurora easy. The map identifies nine locales including Cleary Summit, North Pole, Murphy Dome, Chena Hot Springs Recreation Area, as well as Fairbanks proper, that all offer excellent vantage points for seeing the northern lights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
akbizmag.com
Road Rally Sends EVs to the Arctic Coast
The northernmost drivable point in the United States is the end of the road for an all-electric rally that starts in Fairbanks on Friday. The inaugural Arctic Road Rally involves a convoy of electric vehicles (EVs) on a 1,096-mile journey from Fairbanks to Oliktok Point and back. Oliktok Point, the site of a production pad operated by Italian oil company ENI, is accessible by roads extending northwest from Prudhoe Bay.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Project Homeless Connect kicks off summer event after three year hiatus
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On Friday, August 12, 2022, the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition will hold the Summer Project Homeless Connect (PHC) event in the parking lot of the Immaculate Conception Church located at 115 North Cushman St. This free event is aimed to help those in the community...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer discusses elections, misinformation
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With the 2022 special election and regular primary coming up on August 16, Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer, who supervises the Division of Elections (DOE), held a press conference on Wednesday, August 10. He was joined by other members of his staff, including Gail Fenumiai, Director of...
radiokenai.com
SoHi Football Dominates North Pole 60-6 In Stars Road Opener
The Soldotna Stars scored on nine of ten possessions, including SoHi’s first five possessions. Only a called-back touchdown on a penalty late in the first half slowed the SoHi offensive juggernaut. The Stars rushed for eight scores, threw one touchdown pass and kicked a 37-yard field goal; while the...
Comments / 1