Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
Several other research analysts also recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.64.
americanbankingnews.com
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.
americanbankingnews.com
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down to $16.02
HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
americanbankingnews.com
Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI
POST has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.83.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
CX Institutional Makes New $811,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.
americanbankingnews.com
ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $759,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.30.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Arista Networks by 188.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.39.
americanbankingnews.com
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $278.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.17.
americanbankingnews.com
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.17.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 912 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Allstate by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allstate by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Lincoln National Corp Purchases 377 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.00.
americanbankingnews.com
JMP Securities Boosts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $137.00
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.88.
americanbankingnews.com
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.75.
americanbankingnews.com
Investors Buy High Volume of Workhorse Group Call Options (NASDAQ:WKHS)
NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.91. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
Comments / 0