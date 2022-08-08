Read full article on original website
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Arista Networks by 188.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Livent from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.25.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.39.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
JMP Securities Boosts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $137.00
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.88.
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.54
The company has a market cap of $760.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.44
The firm has a market cap of $514.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data...
CX Institutional Makes New $811,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln National Corp Purchases 377 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.75.
