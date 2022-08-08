Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
Tv20detroit.com
Eastpointe PD: Uncle charged after boy shoots himself in foot
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged after his 5-year-old nephew shot himself in the foot in Eastpointe, police said. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on Juliana Avenue near 8 Mile Road. Eastpointe police say the child was at his uncle’s house when he...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3rd suspect who fired gun shot at officer during chase
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit say they have two people in custody and are searching for a third person who fired a gun shot at an officer during a pursuit. The incident happened Thursday evening near W. McNichols Road and Birwood Avenue. Detroit Police Department Chief James White...
Judge adds former Oxford High School security guard to shooting lawsuit
A judge has ruled that an armed security guard inside Oxford High School during the shooting will be added to the civil lawsuit from parents.
fox32chicago.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say
The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead.
Tv20detroit.com
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation. The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. There was an...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
Tv20detroit.com
DPD launching internal investigation after woman claims she was assaulted by officers
(WXYZ) — A woman is recovering this morning after she claims she was assaulted by Detroit Police officers. The encounter happened early Sunday morning near Central and Warren on the city’s west side. Detroit Police were there to break up a block party. Ashlee Sims, the victim in...
candgnews.com
Man pleads to reduced charges for 2019 Dooley’s shooting in Roseville
ROSEVILLE — A man facing charges including second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man at Dooley’s Tavern in 2019 pleaded no contest to reduced charges in Macomb County Circuit Court Aug. 9. Nolan Baca, 24, is facing sentencing next month on the reduced charges for allegedly...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Meijer cashier attacked by woman following argument over checkout line
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI -- Police say a 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer located on Market Place Circle was attacked earlier this month by a customer who was upset. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the suspect and the cashier had a disagreement around 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 after the cashier informed the woman she had too many items for the self-checkout line.
Whitmore Lake gym owner charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A Whitmore Lake gym owner faces a felony involving a girl who worked at his gym. Jermain Martinez, 42, was arraigned on one felony count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, Aug. 2, court records show. It is unclear exactly what Martinez is accused...
fox2detroit.com
Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
Grosse Pointe Farms police throw man having medical emergency to the ground
Driver having medical emergency yanked from truck by officer, thrown to the ground, then charged with interfering with police
fox2detroit.com
Flat Rock man charged after 17-year-old killed in Huron Township
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flat Rock man is facing charges in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Huron Township over the weekend. Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of felony firearm.
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police taking over investigation in Dee Warner's disappearance
(WXYZ) — What happened to Dee Warner? That’s a question the Michigan State Police are hoping they can answer. They’re now taking over the investigation into the missing mother of five. “Having the Michigan State Police take over the Dee Warner Case is in the best interest...
