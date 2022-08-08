ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
DETROIT, MI
Eastpointe PD: Uncle charged after boy shoots himself in foot

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged after his 5-year-old nephew shot himself in the foot in Eastpointe, police said. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on Juliana Avenue near 8 Mile Road. Eastpointe police say the child was at his uncle’s house when he...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement

(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
DETROIT, MI
Man pleads to reduced charges for 2019 Dooley’s shooting in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A man facing charges including second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man at Dooley’s Tavern in 2019 pleaded no contest to reduced charges in Macomb County Circuit Court Aug. 9. Nolan Baca, 24, is facing sentencing next month on the reduced charges for allegedly...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
SOUTHGATE, MI
Flat Rock man charged after 17-year-old killed in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flat Rock man is facing charges in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Huron Township over the weekend. Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of felony firearm.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

