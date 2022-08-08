John Travolta mourns Olivia Newton-John in emotional tribute: ‘Yours from the first moment I saw you’

Danny and Sandy forever!

John Travolta paid tribute to his late "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton-John .

The 68-year-old actor honored Newton-John after news of her passing at the age of 73.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta captioned a throwback photo of the actress. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Travolta portrayed Danny in the 1978 musical blockbuster “Grease” opposite Newton-John’s Sandy. The pair remained close friends and had reunited several times throughout the years.

In 1983, the pair reteamed on film in the romantic crime comedy “Two of a Kind.” In 2012, the duo released a holiday album entitled “This Christmas.”

More recently, Travolta and Newton-John took to the red carpet at a 40th anniversary screening of “Grease” in 2018.

On Monday, Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, confirmed her passing by writing , “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Easterling recognized Newton-John’s health issues by noting how she was a “symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

Newton-John battled metastatic stage 4 breast cancer, and had been vocal about her cancer journey since she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

Newton-John is survived by husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

